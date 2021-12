As the guilty verdicts were being read for the three White men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, the mother of the murdered man bowed her head, his father shouted out an exultation and a crowd that had gathered outside the Georgia courthouse erupted in cheers and applause. “Thank God,” said one of Arbery’s aunts. No doubt that sentiment of relief was felt by many who feared that — as too often has been the case in this country’s history when a Black man is killed — no one would be held accountable.

