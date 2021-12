The trailer for Mother/Android, the new film from The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin set to debut on Hulu on Friday, December 17th, has arrived and it's giving us our first look at Chloe Grace Moretz has a pregnant woman (Georgia) attempting to survive the robot apocalypse. In the film, Moretz's character and her partner, Sam—played by Euphoria star Algee Smith—are attempting to make it to Boston, the last safe city in the United States. Along the way, the very pregnant woman will have to fend off murderous human-like robots as she tries to reach safety before she gives birth. You can check out the trailer in the video below.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO