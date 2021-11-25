ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Smith Talks “Masters of the Universe” Split

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second half of “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” hit Netflix this week, Kevin Smith’s love letter to the iconic 1980s “He-Man” franchise closing out its ten-episode first ‘season’. It was a show that took some big risks, the biggest however ended up tying to its release strategy. Rather...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Two Kurt Russell Movies Hit the Netflix Top 10

Kurt Russell has a whole new generation of fans, all thanks to his turn as Santa Claus in Netflix's 2018 hit The Christmas Chronicles. The movie even earned a sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn an even bigger part as Mrs. Claus. Although Thanksgiving is still a few days away, both movies are already starting to climb Netflix's U.S. charts before Christmas.
MOVIES
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘True Story’ Review: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Are Brothers in Predictable Netflix Fable

Netflix’s limited series “True Story” is a departure for star Kevin Hart in his television drama debut, as he wrestles with material that’s darker than his usual schtick. It’s a commendable risk on his part that doesn’t fully exploit its potential to be the thoroughly engrossing episodic with a profound message that it probably thinks it is. While Hart and co-star Wesley Snipes, in their first onscreen matchup, make for a high-octane duo, the script betrays that effort with uninspired writing from series creator, writer, and showrunner Eric Newman (“Narcos: Mexico”) that doesn’t quite make darkness its ally, and leans...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Kevin Smith
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage to Star as Dracula in Universal Monster Movie ‘Renfield’ (Exclusive)

Nicolas Cage has made a career of biting into his roles with seemingly reckless abandon, even as he strayed further and further from studio moviemaking and sunk his teeth into indie cinema. Now, in a deal sealed with a vampire’s kiss, Cage is returning to a big-studio movie and will play the meaty role of Dracula in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield. Nicholas Hoult is starring as the titular character, the vampire count’s infamous acolyte and henchman, in the feature directed by Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie. McKay and Robert Kirkman are producing along...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Shares Close Look at Skelegod Design

Masters of the Universe: Revelation has shared a closer look at Skeletor's new "Skelegod" character design for Part 2 of the series! The second part of Netflix and Mattel Television's new take on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will soon be making its way to Netflix, and the first part left fans on quite the huge cliffhanger. It saw Skeletor finally accomplishing his dream of obtaining the power of Grayskull, and as a result, morphed him into a powerful and godly new kind of being that has been dubbed "Skelegod" by the staff.
TV SERIES
geekcastradio.com

128 – Masters Of The Universe Revelation Part 2 (SPOILERS!!)

In Episode 128 of The Powers Of Grayskull Series, join OptimusSolo, TFG1Mike, and special guest Steve/Megatron as they give you their SPOILER FILLED thoughts on Netflix Kevin Smith Masters Of The Universe Revelation series. This is part two of the new animated series. BY THE POWER AND FOR THE HONOR OF GRAYSKULL WE HAVE THE POWER!!!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Of The Universe
ComicBook

Masters of the Universe Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Mark Hamill, Lena Headey for Part 2

Masters of the Universe: Revelation has dropped a behind-the-scenes look at a new scene between Mark Hamill and Lena Headey coming in Part 2 of the series! Netflix and Mattel Television produced a brand new take on Masters of the Universe that picked up from where the original 1980s animated series had come to an end. Part of the reason fans tuned into the first five episodes was the stacked voice cast for this new series that included the likes of Mark Hamill as Skeletor and Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn. And they'll be coming back much stronger in Part 2!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Kills Three Major Character In Series' Return

Masters of the Universe: Revelation hasn't been shy about adding in some violent scenes, with the first episode of the series going so far as to kill both He-Man and Skeletor, so it shouldn't be surprising that Part 2's premiere does the same with two classic characters from Eternia's mythos. While the first part of the series focused on Teela assembling a new team of heroes and villains seeking to bring Prince Adam back from the grave in order to return magic to Eternia, though things definitely did not go as planned.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix Review – Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2

Lauren Miles reviews part two of Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation…. The last time Masters of the Universe: Revelation graced our screens it did the unthinkable. It divided fans not just by removing our beloved He-Man and Skeletor from the equation, but by passing the baton to new and familiar female characters. The series’ apparent abandonment of its leading duo challenged us, their shadows looming large over the plot and the characters who survived after them. Even worse, the season ended with the most dreadful scenario a fan could imagine – the power of Grayskull in the hands of Skeletor. Now, he obsesses over using his power to destroy He-Man once and for all, Teela and others must find a way to stop him, and Evil-Lyn continues to question her loyalties.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Could She-Ra Come to Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2?

This article contains spoilers for Masters of the Universe: Revelation part 2. The end of Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 dropped a huge bomb on the audience. Skeletor was overpowered by none other than someone seemingly working for Hordak, the main villain of the original 1985 She-Ra series. It blew open the doors of the world of MoTU: Revelation and made it seem like elements of She-Ra could be a major part of any potential second season. However, MoTU: Revelation executive producer Kevin Smith tells us that isn’t for certain.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy