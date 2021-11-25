ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“Encanto” Headed For $40M Holiday Debut

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s new animated family film “Encanto” topped the pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday box office, taking in $7.5 million in its first full day of release. That came out ahead of the other two new competitors –...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Two Kurt Russell Movies Hit the Netflix Top 10

Kurt Russell has a whole new generation of fans, all thanks to his turn as Santa Claus in Netflix's 2018 hit The Christmas Chronicles. The movie even earned a sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn an even bigger part as Mrs. Claus. Although Thanksgiving is still a few days away, both movies are already starting to climb Netflix's U.S. charts before Christmas.
MOVIES
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
The Independent

25 brilliant films that bombed at the box office, from Children of Men to Blade Runner

It can be easy to predict which movies will set the box office alight, but every now and then something great comes along that doesn’t fare so well.Over the years, there have been a startling number of films that have struggled, or indeed failed, to recoup their budget, unfairly earning the “box office flop” tag.It’s hard to pin down exactly why films such as these – Children of Men and It’s a Wonderful Life, to name a few – initially struggle to find an audience. But, the majority of the time, quality shines through and the film ultimately finds cult fanbase beyond...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milla Jovovich
Person
Ridley Scott
Popculture

Hilarious Ryan Reynolds Comedy Crashes the Netflix Top 10 Ahead of the Holidays

A hilarious Ryan Reynolds comedy recently crashed the Netflix Top 10 ahead of the holidays, and fans of the actor will be excited that it's available to stream. Just Friends, a 2005 Christmas rom-com starring Reynolds and Anna Faris, is currently available on Netflix, and it's definitely one to queue up. While it seems to have been knocked down since, the movie was one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched movies earlier this week.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Ford on Watching ‘House of Gucci’: “It Was Hard for Me to See the Humor and Camp”

Tom Ford suspects that the Lady Gaga and Adam Driver-led House of Gucci will be a hit despite the film rivaling “nighttime soap Dynasty for subtlety.” In an essay for digital weekly Air Mail, the former creative director of Gucci offers praise for the movie’s “impeccable costumes, stunning sets and beautiful cinematography,” as well as Driver and Gaga’s portrayals, while questioning whether he was watching a “farce or a gripping tale of greed?” “I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?” he adds at one point in his rundown of the Ridley Scott film, which debuted in theaters on Nov....
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Disney Wanted “Beatles” Swearing Removed

Peter Jackson’s six-hour Disney+ mini-series “The Beatles: Get Back,” which chronicles recording sessions with the Liverpool quartet in the very late 1960s, has received praise for its candour. Though for the most part a loving tribute, the doco also doesn’t hold back on showing some of the reality of the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotten Tomatoes
Variety

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Leads Muted Thanksgiving Box Office, ‘House of Gucci’ Lands Impressive Debut

Disney has reclaimed its rightful place at the top of Thanksgiving box office charts. “Encanto,” the studio’s new animated musical fable, collected $40.3 million from 3,980 North American theaters since Wednesday, a robust tally at a time when family audiences haven’t been eager to return to cinemas. It’s become holiday tradition for Disney to release a family friendly movie around Turkey Day, and “Encanto,” an animated adventure with critical acclaim, indicates that parents have been gaining confidence to bring their young kids back to the movies. Hollywood is hoping that trend continues now that children as young as 5 12 can...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cartoon Brew

30 Years Ago: The CG Secrets of the Ballroom Sequence in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

In 1991, it was still the very early days of relying on digital techniques to help make animated features, and even live-action features. Although Disney had began using its Pixar-developed Computer Animation Production System (CAPS) system for digital ink and paint and Pixar itself had already demonstrated the power of cg animation in several shorts, computer animated features were still something to dream of. But then came Beauty and the Beast’s ballroom dance sequence, in which the possibilities of digital techniques were explored a little further.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Thanksgiving Winners and Losers, From ‘House of Gucci’ to ‘King Richard’

This year’s Thanksgiving box office feast was devoid of blockbuster dishes in a sobering reminder that moviegoing has yet to return to normal levels. And that was before new COVID-19 variant omicron sparked concern across the globe. Excluding 2020, combined domestic ticket sales for the holiday hit their lowest level in a quarter of a century. According to Comscore, revenue for the five-day, Wednesday-Sunday corridor came in at $142 million, compared to $263 million in 2019. “The box office recovery is very much a work in progress, even if it’s headed in the right direction,” says Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. Analysts and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
cbslocal.com

Preview This! ‘Encanto’

Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) is a young girl who has a problem. Mirabel lives in a town, called Encanto hidden in the mountains of Colombia. She belongs to a family named the Madrigals, where everyone has magical powers except her. Mirabel learns that the magic that surrounds Encanto is in danger, and it’s up to her, the only ordinary Madrigal, to save the town and its magic. Encanto Website.
MOVIES
Bay Weekly

Moviegoer: Encanto

A girl learns to see the magic in herself in this sweet animated musical. After a horrible tragedy leaves Abuela Alma Madrigal (María Cecilia Botero: Enfermeras) alone in the world with triplets to raise, fate gives her a blessing. A candle she was holding becomes enchanted, building a magical house beneath Alma’s feet. All of Alma’s children are given gifts—one can heal any malady with her food, one controls the weather with her emotions, and one gets visions of the future. As the Madrigals flourish, the next generation also receive gifts from the magical candle when they come of age.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

New “Power Rangers” Set At Netflix

Just over a year ago came the news that “The End of the F—-ng World” director was going to team with Hasbro and eOne on a new reboot of the “Power Rangers” franchise. At the time it seemed a new feature film leading into a new series (or several series)...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Thanksgiving Box Office: ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Encanto’ Will Lift Weekend, but Holiday Is Still Lean

There’s money beyond the turkey and stuffing: Fewer weekends are more consistent when it comes to pulling in big box office bucks than the upcoming five-day Thanksgiving period. The start of the late November through early January holiday period is the most lucrative for the box office (outside the summer season), and the Thanksgiving weekend kickoff often ranks among the very best extended weekends of the year (2015 through 2019, the box office tally ranged between $257–$315 million for the Wednesday–Sunday dates). After a much improved October showing at the multiplex, can we expect the upcoming holiday grosses to come close...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘Encanto’-Inspired Mural Debuts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

With the latest Disney animated film, Encanto, about to hit theaters, a new mural inspired by the film is now on display at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The new piece of artwork can be found near a backstage entrance at Discovery Island, between Pizzafari and Creature Comforts, not far from the mural inspired by the puppets of the Merry Menagerie.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Why ‘Encanto’ and ‘House of Gucci’ Box Office Debuts Are Cause for Celebration… and Concern

For the first time in a long while, audiences were enticed to leave the couch for new movies that didn’t involve superheroes or speedy cars. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Disney’s animated musical fable “Encanto” collected a leading $40.3 million between Wednesday and Sunday and MGM’s star-studded crime drama “House of Gucci” brought in $20 million in the same period, a solid haul for pandemic times. It’s an encouraging sign that family films and movies aimed at adult audiences can manage to be viable box office draws, especially when they are playing exclusively in theaters and are not available simultaneously on streaming services. Having a world-famous pop icon as your leading lady helps too.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Another “Spider-Man” Poster & TV Spot

Sony Pictures has released a new poster and TV spot for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” with the one-sheet showing off the second outfit Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin sports in the feature. As the trailer the other week showed, Dafoe initially appears to show up in his Green Goblin costume from...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy