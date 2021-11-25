“Encanto” Headed For $40M Holiday Debut

A girl learns to see the magic in herself in this sweet animated musical. After a horrible tragedy leaves Abuela Alma Madrigal (María Cecilia Botero: Enfermeras) alone in the world with triplets to raise, fate gives her a blessing. A candle she was holding becomes enchanted, building a magical house beneath Alma’s feet. All of Alma’s children are given gifts—one can heal any malady with her food, one controls the weather with her emotions, and one gets visions of the future. As the Madrigals flourish, the next generation also receive gifts from the magical candle when they come of age.
