ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alice Sebold Memoir Adaptation ‘Lucky’ Dropped After Losing Financing (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJxeC_0d6oodYi00

“Lucky,” the film project adapted from Alice Sebold’s 1999 memoir toplined by “You” star Victoria Pedretti , has been abandoned, Variety has learned.

The movie was dropped after losing its financing months ago, according to a source close to the production. Pedretti is also no longer involved.

In “Lucky,” Sebold depicts being viciously beaten and raped by a stranger during her freshman year at Syracuse University in 1981, and explores how this trauma shaped the rest of her life. On Wednesday, a New York Times article detailed how executive producer Timothy Mucciante raised concerns about the events in the book and left the project.

Anthony Broadwater, the man who is portrayed in her novel (under the fictional name of Gregory Madison) and was convicted with first-degree rape and five other charges in this case, was exonerated on Nov. 24 in New York State Supreme Court.

Broadwater spent 16 years in prison and was released in 1998. Since then, he has continued claiming his innocence while facing decades of stigma, isolation and missed job opportunities as a registered sex offender.

Mucciante, who was an executive producer on “Lucky” and was meant to provide the film’s financing via his banner Red Badge Films, played a crucial role in getting Broadwater’s conviction re-examined. Mucciante “began to question the story that the movie was based on earlier this year, after he noticed discrepancies between the memoir and the script,” according to The New York Times .

Mucciante left the project in June and hired a private investigator to examine the evidence against Broadwater. The result of the private investigation was then taken up by Broadwater’s legal team.

Broadwater’s defense lawyers argued that the case had relied solely on a method of microscopic hair analysis that has now been discredited, and on Sebold’s identification of Broadwater in court. Sebold had initially identified a different man as her attacker in a police lineup but later pointed to Broadwater in court after the “prosecutor falsely told Ms. Sebold that Mr. Broadwater and the man next to him were friends who had purposely appeared in the lineup together to trick her,” the New York Times reports.

“I started having some doubts, not about the story that Alice told about her assault, which was tragic, but the second part of her book about the trial, which didn’t hang together,” Mucciante told the Times.

Sebold has not commented on the overturned conviction but ignored questions from a Daily Mail journalist near her San Francisco home, as seen in photos and a video released by the U.K. publication. “Lucky,” which sold over 1 million copies, kicked off her career as an author. She went on to write the 2002 novel “The Lovely Bones,” which sold 10 million copies and was adapted into Peter Jackson’s Oscar-nominated film of the same name.

Karen Moncreiff (“13 Reasons Why”) was set to write and direct “Lucky,” with James Brown (“ Still Alice ”) producing. Jonathan Bronfman of JoBro Productions was executive producer on the film, but Variety has confirmed that he is no longer attached to the project.

Variety has reached out to Brown and Sebold’s literary agent for comment. Mucciante had no further comment.

Pat Saperstein and Angelique Jackson contributed to this story .

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Variety

”Free Solo’ but Down’: GQ Profile of Russian Freediver Alexey Molchanov Sets Documentary Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

The story of Russian freediver Alexey Molchanov is coming to screen as a feature documentary, Variety has learned exclusively. Conde Nast Entertainment has brokered a deal for a 2021 profile of Molchanov, which appeared in the pages of GQ, to be adapted into a film from Boardwalk Pictures and production company ClubHaus. Boardwalk is behind hits like Netflix’s unscripted series “Cheer” and Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Sex, Love & Goop.” At the beginning of the pandemic, they signed executive and producer Jonathan Hausfater to an overall deal. The Molchanov documentary will appear under that arrangement, with involvement from Conde Nast Entertainment’s head of development...
MOVIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline to Star in Apple Thriller Series ‘Disclaimer’ From Alfonso Cuarón

Apple has ordered a thriller series that hails from Alfonso Cuarón with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline set to star, Variety has learned. The show is titled “Disclaimer” and is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the...
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
James Brown
Person
Victoria Pedretti
Person
Alice Sebold
Person
James Madison
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Syracuse University#Red Badge Films#The New York Times
The Independent

Film producer working on Alice Sebold memoir notices rape story does not add up, helps exonerate convict

For almost four decades, Anthony J Broadwater has insisted that he was innocent.Mr Broadwater, 61, spent the time spanning his trial, subsequent conviction, a 16-year jail stint and the years after that trying to consistently prove that he did not rape award-winning author Alice Sebold when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1981.He tried at least five times to get the judges to vacate the conviction until Monday, when it was finally overturned after a judge determined that the wrong man had been sent to jail.The exoneration came after Timothy Mucciante, a producer working on a Netflix...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Unforgivable review – Sandra Bullock does something terrible in ITV drama remake

Sally Wainwright’s award-winning ITV crime drama Unforgiven has been redeveloped for Netflix as a feature film; it has been transplanted from Yorkshire to Seattle, and the title has been changed, perhaps to prevent any confusion with the Clint Eastwood movie. Sandra Bullock takes over Suranne Jones’s leading role as Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison on licence after 20 years for killing a cop in a semi-accidental spasm of rage and fear when the officer was sent in to enforce her eviction. Now she is obsessed with tracking down her only family: kid sister Katherine, who was put up for adoption after Ruth was sent down.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
New York Post

40-year-old rape conviction at the heart of author Alice Sebold’s memoir is thrown out

A New York judge has overturned a 40-year-old rape conviction at the center of a memoir by award-winning novelist Alice Sebold due to flaws in the prosecution. Anthony Broadwater, who spent 16 years behind bars, shook with emotion and broke down in tears Monday when a judge overturned his conviction for raping Sebold while she was a student at Syracuse University.
SYRACUSE, NY
Literary Hub

Just so you know, there’s an 80s movie about Nicolas Cage as a vampiric publishing executive.

I’ve been on a real horror-comedy kick lately, so when I stumbled across Vampire’s Kiss on Amazon Prime (it’s my boyfriend’s account—don’t at me), I was immediately sold by the description: “After a night of passionate lovemaking in which he is bitten on the neck, a troubled literary editor becomes convinced that he is a vampire and begins to live the role.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix axes Alice Sebold biopic after man’s rape conviction is overturned

Netflix has scrapped plans to adapt Alice Sebold’s 1999 memoir Lucky, after the man she accused of raping her had his conviction overturned.Anthony Broadwater spent 16 years in prison after being convicted in 1982 of raping Sebold when she was 18 years old. He was exonerated last week.Netflix had been in the process of adapting Lucky, with You star Victoria Pedretti cast to play Sebold, but after Tim Mucciante signed on as executive producer, he noticed glaring discrepancies in the prosecutor’s case and “started poking around and trying to figure out what really happened”.Mucciante was dropped from the project, but...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hannah Gadsby Memoir ‘Ten Steps to Nanette’ to Release in 2022 (Exclusive)

Hannah Gadsby’s anticipated memoir has an official release date. Gadsby’s memoir Ten Steps to Nanette will be released on March 29, 2022, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively announce. The memoir will be published in the U.S. by Ballantine Books, an imprint of Random House, in the U.K. by Atlantic Books, and in Australia by Allen & Unwin. Ten Steps to Nanette will be also be published in translations throughout the world later next year. Ten Steps to Nanette, which was first announced in 2018, is set to explore Gadsby’s path from the open mic to the global stage, while also detailing her personal journey....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheWrap

Brian Helgeland to Write ‘Buck Rogers’ TV Adaptation for Legendary (Exclusive)

Legendary has closed a deal with academy award winning screenwriter Brian Helgeland (“L.A. Confidential”) to rewrite the television adaptation of “Buck Rogers,” TheWrap has exclusively learned. Helgeland previously worked with Legendary on the critically-acclaimed Jackie Robinson biopic, “42,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman, which he wrote and directed. “Transformers” producer...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

39K+
Followers
43K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy