38-year-old Joel Thibodeaux dead after a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 210 (Lake Charles, LA) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 210 took the life of 38-year-old Joel Thibodeaux.

As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place near the Nelson Road exit. The early reports indicated that a 2012 GMC Sierra was heading westbound on I-210 when the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle and went through the median into oncoming traffic.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

38-year-old Joel Thibodeaux dead after a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 210

November 25, 2021