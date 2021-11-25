ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

38-year-old Joel Thibodeaux dead after a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 210 (Lake Charles, LA)

On Wednesday afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 210 took the life of 38-year-old Joel Thibodeaux.

As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place near the Nelson Road exit. The early reports indicated that a 2012 GMC Sierra was heading westbound on I-210 when the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle and went through the median into oncoming traffic.

38-year-old Joel Thibodeaux dead after a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 210

