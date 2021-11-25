ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on Matt Ryan: ‘He’s a great player’

By D. Orlando Ledbetter
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
Here’s what Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who starred at Cartersville High and Clemson, had to say to the Jacksonville media Wednesday:. (On making the offense more creative): “I don’t think it’s all about creativity. I think it’s mostly about execution. That’s something we’ve talked about a lot and that’s something we’ve...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

