Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on Matt Ryan: ‘He’s a great player’

The horn of the Trevor Lawrence hype train started blaring as soon as the said hype train left the anticipation station. I first heard of him and his apparently unmatched quarterbacking ability when he was a mere high schooler, just a few years removed from the age associated with algebra and drinking chocolate milk from mini cartons. The sound of the horn struck my ears like the sirens’ song, and my imagination ran wild with the possibilities that such a remarkable talent presented. The reports that influenced my young, impressionable mind led me to believe that I was witnessing the rise of the GOAT (this was before the GOAT acronym came into popular use, but it’s too fitting to omit). I don’t think that Lawrence had even committed to a college program yet, but I remember thinking that I couldn’t wait to see him in the pros.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO