Giannis Antetokoumpo explained how dunking Oreos in milk became an "every night snack" for him and it was hilarious

Giannis Antetokounmpo just discovered that he could dunk his Oreo cookies in milk and, obviously, he loves it.

He loves it so much, in fact, that it is now a certified bedtime snack for the NBA champion. That feels like a pretty wild snack to eat before bed, but hey. Who am I to judge?

Anyway, he was asked about his newfound love during a press conference and whether it was going to be on his Thanksgiving menu. That’s a pretty simple question and, really, a quick yes or no.

But his response took two minutes.

And he explained exactly how he discovered his newfound love. The story was the best. While shooting a commercial about Oreos, he was asked by one of the kids if he had Oreos before. He said, yes, of course.

But then he was asked if he’d dunked them in milk before. And his life completely changed after that.

“I took the Oreos, and I threw it in the milk. He was like ‘no, just dunk it, like put it in’…I grab a spoon and took the first one. I was like ‘What the hell? No freaking way.’ He said ‘do you like them?’ I said ‘bro, this is amazing.”

BOOM. Life changed. He went as far as calling the Oreos an “every night snack” for him from now on. Sounds delicious.

I’m sure his dentist probably isn’t excited about that, though.

