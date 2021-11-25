ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Giannis Antetokoumpo explained how dunking Oreos in milk became an "every night snack" for him and it was hilarious

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPru3_0d6ooWKV00

Giannis Antetokounmpo just discovered that he could dunk his Oreo cookies in milk and, obviously, he loves it.

He loves it so much, in fact, that it is now a certified bedtime snack for the NBA champion. That feels like a pretty wild snack to eat before bed, but hey. Who am I to judge?

Anyway, he was asked about his newfound love during a press conference and whether it was going to be on his Thanksgiving menu. That’s a pretty simple question and, really, a quick yes or no.

But his response took two minutes.

And he explained exactly how he discovered his newfound love. The story was the best. While shooting a commercial about Oreos, he was asked by one of the kids if he had Oreos before. He said, yes, of course.

But then he was asked if he’d dunked them in milk before. And his life completely changed after that.

“I took the Oreos, and I threw it in the milk. He was like ‘no, just dunk it, like put it in’…I grab a spoon and took the first one. I was like ‘What the hell? No freaking way.’ He said ‘do you like them?’ I said ‘bro, this is amazing.”

BOOM. Life changed. He went as far as calling the Oreos an “every night snack” for him from now on. Sounds delicious.

I’m sure his dentist probably isn’t excited about that, though.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo shares origins of his Oreo epiphany

Giannis Antetokounmpo discovered just this week that Oreos and milk make the perfect pair, and his history with the delicious cookie is a story worth sharing. On Tuesday night, Giannis tweeted that he was just given the idea to dunk his Oreos in milk. He called the combination a “game changer” and said he’s upset his girlfriend didn’t tell him about it sooner. The two-time MVP was asked on Wednesday if Oreos would be on his Thanksgiving menu, and he spent two minutes talking about the snack.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunking
NBC Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo talks for two minutes about his love of Oreos

Giannis Antetokounmpo is serious about his Oreos. A day after Antetokounmpo Tweeted about how he “discovered” at age 26 that Oreos are better after being dipped in milk, he was asked about it in a postgame interview and he talked Oreos for two minutes. Here is the full quote, because...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Speaks On Young Dolph, Virgil Abloh Deaths: "You Changing Form"

Earlier today, Young Dolph's loved ones gathered together for his memorial service. There have been several tributes to the late rapper since he was murdered in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month. Adding to the grief comes the shocking death of Virgil Abloh who reportedly lived with cancer privately before succumbing to the illness.
NBA
Ok Magazine

Pete Davidson Sits Courtside With Sister Casey At Knicks Vs Nets Game As Kim Kardashian Reunites With Ex Kanye West In Miami

Pete Davidson took in a basketball game on the same night his latest fling, Kim Kardashian, was reuniting with her ex. The Saturday Night Live star, 28, was snapped sitting courtside with his sister Casey at the New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, November 31. Davidson sported a denim jacket, patchwork pants and painted nails while sipping on Smartwater. His 23-year-old sister rocked a black leather jacket and her brunette locks in waves.
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy