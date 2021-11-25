The Mission Shelter opens, needs donations

Donations are needed as the Sub For Seniors program gets ready to deliver Christmas cheer to 400 local elderly residents. The Sub For Seniors program in Uintah County started in 2015, delivering Christmas gift bags to 92 local seniors. By 2017 that number had doubled and by 2020 it had more than tripled to a record 350 local seniors in need. “Any amount of contribution or donation will be carefully utilized and tremendously appreciated,” shares organizer Tiffany Henline. Suggestions for donations include non perishable food items, pet food and treats, blankets, large print crosswords and word search books, colored pencils, activity books, 500 or 1000 piece puzzles, playing cards, slippers and socks, personal hygiene items, gloves, hats, scarves, and holiday treats and candies. Items can be dropped off at the Golden Age Center Monday through Friday from 8am to 3pm. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated. They hope to have all items collected by December 13th for a successful delivery on December 16th.

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO