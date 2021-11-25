ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

The Mission Shelter opens, needs donations

Durant Daily Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of the County’s new community shelter for people who need a place to stay for a while, Michelle Chester, begins her...

www.durantdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
APG of Wisconsin

Homeless shelter aims for December opening

John Douglas has not had a place to call his own for roughly seven years. He’s now living in a tent at a campground about 20 miles from Ashland because he can’t camp within the city limits without getting run out of town, Douglas said.
HOMELESS
Durant Daily Democrat

Fortnightly Club donates to Crisis Center

The General Federated Women’s Club International (GFWC) Signature Project is “Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention.” The Mission Statement is dedicated to community …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and improved website! To continue reading, you must log...
CHARITIES
gilavalleycentral.net

Blood donations needed

SAFFORD — The Red Cross is hoping that the return of a popular movie franchise will help drive blood donations this holiday season. Those who donate now through Dec. 16 will be entered for a chance to win a private screening of the film, “Matrix Resurrections” for the donor and 50 friends.
SAFFORD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
thesfnews.com

Interfaith Winter Shelter Program Opens

SAN FRANCISCO—On November 19, the Mayor of San Francisco the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH), the San Francisco Interfaith Council (SFIC), and Episcopal Community Services (ECS) announced the opening of the Interfaith Winter Shelter program. In its 33rd year, the Interfaith Winter Shelter program opened November 21, increasing shelter capacity for people experiencing homelessness during the difficult winter season. This year, the shelter will transition among four religious facilities with meals prepared and served by multiple congregations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lakenormanpublications.com

High schoolers donate food, supplies to homeless shelter

DENVER — As cold weather settles in and holiday happenings begin, many look for ways to give back to their communities. This year, high school students in Lincoln County chose to help a group often overlooked during the season of giving. Students from East Lincoln, North Lincoln and Lincolnton High...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield City Animal Shelter in need of stocking stuffer donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield City Animal Shelter is seeking donations from the public to make sure every dog and cat in their shelter gets a stocking full of goodies for Christmas. They are asking for toys, treats, leashes, harnesses and collars for big dogs and more!. Every animal...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Fort Collins opens new temporary shelter for the winter

In Fort Collins, a temporary winter shelter located at 212 W. Mountain Ave. is now open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is for overflow for men experiencing homelessness and is especially important for the winter months, as overnight temperatures often dip below freezing. Seth Forwood, senior director of the Fort Collins Rescue Mission, said this shelter will provide overnight housing, a hot meal for breakfast and dinner and some food for people to take with them.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
basinnow.com

Donations Needed For Sub For Seniors

Donations are needed as the Sub For Seniors program gets ready to deliver Christmas cheer to 400 local elderly residents. The Sub For Seniors program in Uintah County started in 2015, delivering Christmas gift bags to 92 local seniors. By 2017 that number had doubled and by 2020 it had more than tripled to a record 350 local seniors in need. “Any amount of contribution or donation will be carefully utilized and tremendously appreciated,” shares organizer Tiffany Henline. Suggestions for donations include non perishable food items, pet food and treats, blankets, large print crosswords and word search books, colored pencils, activity books, 500 or 1000 piece puzzles, playing cards, slippers and socks, personal hygiene items, gloves, hats, scarves, and holiday treats and candies. Items can be dropped off at the Golden Age Center Monday through Friday from 8am to 3pm. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated. They hope to have all items collected by December 13th for a successful delivery on December 16th.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Inside Nova

New Prince William animal shelter begins to open

Prince William County has completed the first phase of construction on a massive upgrade to its animal shelter. The county’s Animal Control Bureau began moving into the west wing of the Animal Services Center on Nov. 23. The $16.7 million project will replace the former animal shelter on Bristow Road,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WBTV

Donations needed for expansion of Lincoln County domestic violence shelter

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A domestic violence shelter in Lincoln County is asking for the public’s help. The Lincoln County Coalition Against Domestic Violence says they are in serious need, and a family wants to match donations to the organization - up to $100,000. The goal was to reach that...
CBS Atlanta

‘Giving Tuesday’ Donations Support Open Hand Atlanta’s Mission To Serve

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Today is Giving Tuesday, which is also known as the unofficial National Day of Giving holiday. It’s a big day for non-profits that depend on thousands of dollars in donations, like Open Hand Atlanta. The organization’s IT Director Mike Gerber joined the countless workers and volunteers who found ways to do good for Giving Tuesday. “We know that the food we’re providing our clients is nutritious,” he said. Open Hand Atlanta prepares and delivers up to 5,000 healthy meals a day to help people fight chronic diseases. They’ve served more than a million meals so far...
ATLANTA, GA
San Juan Record

Domestic violence shelter in Blanding opens

Gentle Ironhawk Shelter, located in Blanding, is now open. This domestic violence shelter for women and children opened its doors in October, 2021. The shelter offers a wide range of free services. The Gentle Ironhawk Shelter mission statement is “to provide shelter, advocacy, case management, and prevention services to all women and children impacted by domestic violence.
BLANDING, UT
fortwaynesnbc.com

GivingTuesday: Local shelters seeking donations to help animals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s animal shelters are asking the community to consider donating to them this GivingTuesday to help them continue to give vital care to shelter pets. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) and Humane Fort Wayne are both seeking donations from the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
NBC 29 News

Shelter for Help in Emergency holds donation drive on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shelter for Help in Emergency gathered on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Monday, November 29, for toiletry and cash donations. People dropped off things like paper towels and soap. The donations will help the organization continue to provide safety to people leaving abusive relationships. “We offer services...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thereflector.com

Overflow shelters now open for winter

The Council for the Homeless has announced Clark County’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are now open to provide additional nightly shelter space seven nights per week for people in need of temporary housing. Shelter spaces are accessed through the Council for the Homeless Housing...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
petbusiness

Petcurean Donates 18,431 Meals to Animal Shelters to Aid Disaster Relief Efforts

Petcurean donates 18,431 dog and cat food meals to more than 10 communities and pet food banks and rescues across British Columbia. The donation was made possible with the support of Petcurean’s distribution partners, Petslink and Anipet Animal Supplies, and comes in the wake of widespread flooding and mudslides that have devastated communities across the province, including the Fraser Valley where Petcurean is headquartered.
PETS
swantonenterprise.com

Grandstand Diner proceeds donated to homeless shelters

North Clinton Church hosted The Grandstand Diner food booth at the Fulton County Fair. The proceeds were divided between the three area homeless shelters. Friendship House (Archbold), NOAH House (Pettisville), and Open Door (Delta) received a donation of $3,023. Kristene Clark, Nancy Allan, and Cecily Rohrs accepted the checks from Doug and Elena Kutzli. They thanked the community members that came in to enjoy a bite to eat and support such a great cause.

Comments / 0

Community Policy