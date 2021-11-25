Man shot in Southwest Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Families gathering for Thanksgiving were thrown into a panic Thursday when gunfire rang out in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood.

Police said a man was shot around 10:30 am near Deerskin and Buffalo Road.

A witness said the shooter jumped out of a red car, then hid behind a wall before getting picked up by a white car that pulled up seconds later.

WREG talked with a woman who lives nearby and heard the shots.

“I jumped up and made sure my kids (were okay),” she said.

Officers poured over a Ford sedan parked around the corner but investigators haven’t said how that vehicle is involved. They also haven’t said why the shooter opened fire.

The victim was rushed to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition. Police are still looking for the shooter. They say he was wearing a black shirt.

