ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man shot in Southwest Memphis neighborhood

By Courtney Anderson, Andrew Ellison
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwfBl_0d6onprz00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Families gathering for Thanksgiving were thrown into a panic Thursday when gunfire rang out in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood.

Police said a man was shot around 10:30 am near Deerskin and Buffalo Road.

A witness said the shooter jumped out of a red car, then hid behind a wall before getting picked up by a white car that pulled up seconds later.

WREG talked with a woman who lives nearby and heard the shots.

“I jumped up and made sure my kids (were okay),” she said.

Officers poured over a Ford sedan parked around the corner but investigators haven’t said how that vehicle is involved. They also haven’t said why the shooter opened fire.

The victim was rushed to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition. Police are still looking for the shooter. They say he was wearing a black shirt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman indicted after grandmother killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Memphis, Arkansas woman was indicted Wednesday after police say she shot and killed a 64-year-old woman in South Memphis, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. Police said the shooting happened this year on July 24 around 1 a.m. at Cleaborn Pointe at Heritage Landing apartments on Lauderdale […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Brother, sister arrested in South Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two siblings wanted in a South Memphis deadly double shooting in April were arrested, the US Marshals Service said Wednesday. Alfred Robinson, 28, was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and several charges related to firearms and drugs. His sister, Chekora Momon, 22, was charged with facilitation of attempted first degree murder. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek man who broke into Westwood home 3 days in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Investigators need your help finding a man who they say robbed a home in the Westwood community three days in a row. According to Memphis Police, the burglaries happened Friday (Nov. 26), Saturday (Nov. 27), and Sunday (Nov. 28) at a home on 1165 Charter Oak. Police released surveillance video on Wednesday of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Serial robber targeting Kroger stores strikes again

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a Southeast Memphis Kroger store on Tuesday. Police released surveillance video Wednesday of the incident. They said it happened at the Kroger store at 540 South Mendenhall. According to police, he went to the customer service counter, indicated he had a gun, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

1 dead, multiple injured in Humboldt High shooting

UPDATE: Humboldt Police on Wednesday said they are looking for Davon Hardiman in connection with this shooting. Find more information here. HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – One person died following a shooting at Humboldt High School in Gibson County on Tuesday night. Located about an hour and a half northeast of Memphis, the shooting happened outside of […]
HUMBOLDT, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after deadly TN high school shooting

UPDATE: The Humboldt Police Department said Hardiman is in police custody as of Wednesday afternoon. You can read more here. HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police Wednesday are searching for an 18-year-old who is charged in a shooting that killed one person and injured two more at a Humboldt High School basketball game Tuesday night. Davon Hardiman […]
HUMBOLDT, TN
WREG

Good Samaritan shot while helping woman who was being carjacked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for three people who tried to carjack a woman and shot the good Samaritan who tried to stop them. The shooting happened Monday night in the parking lot of the Enclave Apartments in Hickory Hill. Police said the woman had just arrived at her apartment when was ambushed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Investigation leads to multi-state ATV theft ring in Mississippi

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WREG) — An investigation of one stolen ATV in Kentucky led police to a large theft ring in Olive Branch that operated in at least four states, authorities said. Investigators said they located nearly $200,000 dollars worth of ATVs and vehicles stolen from Tennessee, Missouri, Louisiana and Kentucky in the theft bust […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Deerskin And Buffalo Road#Regional Medical Center
WREG

Community reacts to shooting at Humboldt High School

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– The Humboldt community is in shock after one person died in a deadly shooting during a high school basketball game on Tuesday. The basketball game between Humboldt High School and Northside High started out as a fun and exciting evening, but it ended on a terrifying note after gun shots rang out. Chaos […]
HUMBOLDT, TN
WREG

1 dead in apartment shooting, suspects on run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help finding the people responsible for a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis last week. The department released several pictures of the suspects in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Brook Tree Circle in Southeast Memphis last Tuesday. They say the victim, who police identified as Justin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WATCH: Young Dolph’s funeral procession in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Young Dolph’s private funeral procession moved through Memphis on Tuesday. The funeral was at First Baptist Church Broad Avenue. Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed Wednesday, November 17 in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis, according to preliminary information from Memphis Police. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Officer and three others dead after shootout in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Clayton County Police say one of their officers was among four victims of a shootout Tuesday night. Police responded 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting call near the 3600 block of Jervis Court in Rex, Georgia. Clayton County Police say responding officers were met at the scene by a […]
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

City watch issued for missing woman with onset dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police issued an alert for a missing adult, Marilyn Loy on Tuesday morning. She was last seen at a Cordova Walgreens on the 8000 block of Macon Road. Police said that Loy suffers from schizophrenia and onset dementia. Loy is described as 5′ 2″, 120lbs with brown eyes and gray hair. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arrest made in deadly triple shooting at high school basketball game

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – An arrest has been made Wednesday in a deadly triple shooting at a Humboldt High School basketball game Tuesday night. 18-year-old Jadon Davon Hardiman faces several charges, including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and carrying a weapon on school property. Humboldt High was playing Northside High School when shots rang […]
HUMBOLDT, TN
WREG

Willow Oaks residents say they’re being forced to leave apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Residents of the Willow Oaks apartments in the airport area are wondering what comes next after they said they’re being forced to leave their homes. People who live there said they received a 30 day notice last month saying they had to leave before the end of November. But a day after that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek suspect after one shot in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Monday of a shooting in Parkway Village and are looking for the suspect. Police said the shooting happened shooting at 3279 South Perkins. A male victim was located and transported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. Police have described the suspect as a man wearing a black hoodie. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

St. Jude prepares for traffic ahead of Memphis marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Tens of thousands of runners and their families will soon lace up and hit the pavement for the St. Jude marathon on Saturday, December 4. The anticipation building even more this year as crowds are once again welcomed this year following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Memphis Police, the city and the research […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two sentenced to prison in armed carjacking cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been sentenced to a total of 22 years in federal prison for armed carjackings that took place in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. According to federal prosecutors, 20-year-old Tyshjohn Jones and 19-year-old Jayln Gray were sentenced to a total of 264 months in federal prison for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hundreds of homicide victims remembered in ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The holidays won’t be the same for hundreds of families who lost loved ones to violence in Shelby County this year. Memphis police have investigated around 265 cases, which compares to 250 this time last year. Dozens gathered for the ‘Season of Remembrance’ Ceremony Monday night at the University of Memphis. One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nashville police officer recovers after getting hit by stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– A Nashville police officer is recovering Monday after getting run over by someone driving a stolen car. The Metro Nashville Police Department said Officer Jerica Gladston ran out to lay down a spike strip to stop the Cadillac sedan in a high speed police chase on Cowan Street. As she ran back to […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy