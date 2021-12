Atlanta, Ga. – On the final night of the Georgia Tech Invite, Nina Kucheran lowered her school record in the 200 breast with at time of 2:08.57 (NCAA B) for silver. In prelims, Kucheran turned in a time of 2:11.36 and was seeded fifth for the final. At night she climbed to second, turning in a new personal best, a mark she set at the 2019 ACC Championships (2:08.78).

