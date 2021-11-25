ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WATCH: Collapsed building after small fire caused by natural gas meter breaking

By Trinity Velazquez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfVph_0d6oniw800

UPDATE: Baton Rouge Fire Department said that they arrived at the scene to find the building partially collapsed. Four workers were inside but escaped unharmed.

Video courtesy of Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD said that workers told them a wall fell and hit the natural gas meter which caused the fire. Entery and the Baton Rouge Fire Department hazmat crew removed the debris and accessed the valve to shut it off.

The fire went out when the gas was shut off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLws8_0d6oniw800
Photos courtesy of Baton Rouge Fire Department.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywdw9_0d6oniw800

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a small fire that occurred on Thursday on the 2000 block of Nicholson Drive.

Video by Ariel Salk.

According to BRFD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reported injuries. Everyone has been reported safe. Construction workers were in the building when a wall fell, broke a gas line and caused a small fire.

BRFD said that a hazmat team is on the scene. The fire department is waiting on Entergy to arrive to cut off the gas.

Video by Ariel Salk.
Baton Rouge Police Dept. investigate potential robbery that resulted in shooting death Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Early morning fire destroys towing company building in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Xtreme Recovery and Towing’s building on Lenox Parkway was destroyed in a early morning fire Wednesday. At 3:26 a.m., Escambia County 911 Dispatch received a call about a commercial structure fire at the 100 block of Bayliss Court. When firefighters arrived, the towing company’s building and surrounding buildings were engulfed […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man in custody after hitting several vehicles and one person in Okaloosa County

UPDATE: (4:44 p.m. 12/1/21): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged James Sullivan, 57, with fleeing and eluding lights and sirens and resisting arrest without violence after leading deputies on a chase Dec. 1 in Okaloosa County. ORIGINAL STORY: OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office (OSCO) took a man into custody after he […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Hazardous Material#Shooting#Gas Meter#Weather#Accident#Entery#Baton Rouge Police Dept
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy