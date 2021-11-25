ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana court says LGBTQ case can go to trial

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgEnQ_0d6onh3P00

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school in Indianapolis for being in a same-sex marriage can proceed.

An appeals court panel ruled unanimously Tuesday that a Marion County court erred in dismissing Joshua Payne-Elliott`s lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports the ruling sends the case back to the lower court.

US Supreme Court declines to hear Indiana’s appeal; same-sex couples can be listed on children’s birth certificates

Payne-Elliott was fired from his teaching position at Cathedral High School in June 2019 after the archdiocese ordered all Catholic schools under its purview to enforce a morality clause barring employees from same-sex marriages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Lt. Governor Stratton addresses veterans’ protection bills

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) With the White House signing on four bills aimed at further protecting veterans, Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton issued a statement. “These laws are historic and life-changing for the men and women of our military,” she says. One of the four bills allows for the study of disparity associated with race and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Beshear invites Kentuckians to capitol festivities on Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are inviting Kentuckians statewide to come to the state capitol this Saturday for the 73rd annual Frankfort Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony. To honor all the state heroes that have been on the frontline during the pandemic, this year’s theme is Superhero Christmas. […]
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Marion County, IN
Government
Marion County, IN
Society
WEHT/WTVW

DEA, local law enforcement arrest more than a dozen people

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) — Following an investigation several months in the making, the Drug Enforcement Agency, as well as law enforcement in Evansville and Indianapolis, carried out a drug raid Tuesday morning. We’re told authorities were searching for more than a dozen people, of which include Julian Green, Jeramey Smith, Hannah Kissel, Jordan Wilson, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy