Indiana court says LGBTQ case can go to trial
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school in Indianapolis for being in a same-sex marriage can proceed.
An appeals court panel ruled unanimously Tuesday that a Marion County court erred in dismissing Joshua Payne-Elliott`s lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports the ruling sends the case back to the lower court.US Supreme Court declines to hear Indiana's appeal; same-sex couples can be listed on children's birth certificates
Payne-Elliott was fired from his teaching position at Cathedral High School in June 2019 after the archdiocese ordered all Catholic schools under its purview to enforce a morality clause barring employees from same-sex marriages.
