ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana man gets probation for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

By The Associated Press
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453972_0d6onbl300

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man from Vincennes has been sentenced to three years’ probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Three other charges were dropped as a result. The Indianapolis Star reports that video footage showed Sanders in the Capitol that day.

But the FBI investigation began after it received a tip that Sanders was in a Vincennes bakery bragging about being within 70 feet of protester Ashli Babbitt when Capitol police fatally shot her.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

‘Hometown Hero’ witnessed Korean armistice in the 1950s

LEWIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An armistice was signed in 1953 between North Korea and the US, but, almost 70 years later, thousands of American troops remain in South Korea because there’s never been a peace treaty to end the war. Those armistice talks, years ago, were witnessed by a “hometown hero” from the Wabash Valley. These […]
LEWIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The family of two close friends from suburban Chicago who were killed at the Astroworld concert in Houston this month have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott, the Live Nation entertainment company and others. The lawsuits filed by the Naperville families of Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, and Franco Patino, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

‘When you’re that many short, bad things could happen’: Vigo County Jail is understaffed by over two dozen employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A federal judge in the lawsuit against the Vigo County Jail informed county leaders last month that she’s reviewing the county’s ability to hire more jail staff. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the county jail is short of 27 employees. The Sheriff’s Office requested that the Vigo County […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Dr. Alan Stewart is awarded with the Circle of Corydon Award

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to his efforts in the battle against COVID-19, Dr. Alan Stewart with Knox County Health Department was awarded the Circle of Corydon Award The award honors Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions that have bettered the state. During the ceremony, Stewart was acknowledged for helping slow the spread of […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Vincennes, IN
Sports
City
Vincennes, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Vincennes, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies will receive a raise

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Sullivan County Council approved a raise for its sheriff’s deputies Monday night at its council meeting. The council approved a $10,000 raise for its deputies. The raise was given to bring Sheriff’s deputies salaries up to par with similarly sized counties. Councilmembers also expressed the need to retain its […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Semitruck crash at intersection of Fruitridge Ave. and Fort Harrison Rd.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute police officers responded to a three-car crash Thursday night in Terre Haute that included a semi-truck. The crash happened at the intersection of Fruitridge Avenue and Fort Harrison Road. It’s unknown what caused the incident and if there were any injuries. The Terre Haute Police Department is continuing […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Gaming Commission declines Lucy Luck settlement offer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A settlement offer proposed by Lucy Luck Gaming to the Indiana Gaming Commission was denied during an IGC meeting Monday. Lucy Luck Gaming is the company of local businessman Greg Gibson that originally held Vigo County’s casino license. However, over the summer the license came up for grabs again after the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 person is dead after an ATV crash in Hymera

HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person died Saturday evening in Hymera, Ind. after an ATV accident, According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom. Cottom said that the incident has no indications of foul play. Emergency crews responded to calls of an ATV accident in a wooded area in Hymera where they discovered a driver who […]
HYMERA, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Nichols
WTWO/WAWV

How does housing play a part in boosting West Central Indiana?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute native AJ Patton knows what it’s like to live in less than ideal conditions. Growing up, there were times when his family faced financial struggles that had an effect on their housing situation. “At one point, we were living in a place that had energy issues,” Patton said. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Police Department continues with new upgrades

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After moving into a new headquarters, the Terre Haute Police Department is continuing updates of their facility and necessities to better serve their community. In order to better protect and serve, THPD Lieutenant Steven Lockard said updates need to be made every so often to help the police stay on their […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

284
Followers
266
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy