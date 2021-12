Montana State finished its best regular season since 2012, and it was rewarded with 13 all-Big Sky selections. The Bobcats had the same number of all-conference players in 2019 but fewer first-teamers: five that year, six this year. The last time they had that many was also 2012, when they finished the regular season with a 10-1 overall record.

