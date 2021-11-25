ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On sale for just £50,000: The fire ravaged three-bed house in Oxford that could be yours for a song – but it needs a complete rebuild and you view it at your 'own risk'

By Lauren Lewis For Mailonline
 6 days ago

A fire ravaged three-bed house in Oxford that needs a complete rebuild and can be viewed by potential buyers at their 'own risk' has gone on sale for just £50,000.

The terraced property in Watlington Road, Cowley, has been listed for the modest sum after being burnt to the ground in February.

Ten months after the tragic blaze, potential buyers have now been given the opportunity to take on what has been described as the 'ultimate fixer upper' that would need a complete rebuild.

Repair work alone could cost hundreds of thousands of pounds, buyers have been warned. The property is by far the cheapest on the market in Oxford but comes with no roof, is currently boarded up and is need of a lot of work.

It burnt down earlier this year in a blaze that killed homeowner Martin Patten, 77, and his dog Jolly.

This fire ravaged three-bed house in Oxford that needs a complete rebuild and can be viewed by potential buyers at their 'own risk' has gone on sale for just £50,000
The property is by far the cheapest on the market in Oxford but comes with no roof, is currently boarded up and is need of a lot of work
The terraced property in Watlington Road, Cowley, was burnt to the ground in February, killing homeowner Martin Patten, 77, and his dog
The listing, on Mchugh and Co, warns potential buyers that they view the house 'at their own risk' due to the condition of the building

The listing, on Mchugh and Co, warns potential buyers that they view the house 'at their own risk' due to the condition of the building.

The terraced house with two floors is located near to the junction with Berry Close, close to local shops and public transport.

On the first floor there is three bedrooms and a bathroom and on the ground floor there is a reception room and a kitchen. The house also has a front and back garden.

After the fire, family friend Lynne Berry, set out on a mission to raise £35,000 to help rebuild the home which is 'barely a shell' after it emerged Mr Patten's home insurance had lapsed before the tragedy.

Ten months after the tragic blaze, potential buyers have now been given the opportunity to take on what has been described as the 'ultimate fixer upper' that would need a complete rebuild
On the first floor there is three bedrooms and a bathroom and on the ground floor there is a reception room and a kitchen. The house also has a front and back garden

But the fundraiser, which had raised nearly £700, was cancelled after Patten's daughter Fiona received online abuse.

Ms Berry said at the time: 'Unfortunately the world contains some very ugly people and Fiona has asked that I delete this campaign due to trolling.

'It seems to be a given in this day and age. I grew up being told if you can't say anything nice, don't speak. Anyway, it is with sadness and disappointment that I will do as Fiona asked.

'I have requested refunds for all donors. This campaign will still be active until I receive confirmation of refunds. Could I ask if anyone has shared the link to this campaign on the social media, delete it please.'

The house will be auctioned on Thursday, December 2.

