ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Calculate your risk of COVID exposure from attending Thanksgiving gatherings with this online tool

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKyVm_0d6oki7B00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — Vaccinated Americans have been given the green light to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family in person this year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance of being exposed to COVID-19.

An online tool made by researchers at Georgia Institute of Technology allows people to assess the likelihood of someone at their gathering having COVID-19, depending on location and size.

Named the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, the site offers a user-friendly interactive map broken down by county. A sliding range allows users to change the size of the expected gathering and see the corresponding changes in the risk map for the United States. Users can hover over their home counties to see the local risk, based on gathering size.

Outage map: 5,300 customers without power Thanksgiving morning

Using Cleveland’s Cuyahoga County as an example, the data showed there was about a 31% chance someone has COVID at a Thanksgiving gathering of 20. And with 50 people in a space, that chance went up to 60%. As of Tuesday, a gathering of 20 in San Francisco County carried a 7% risk, but a 50-person party carried a 16% risk.

For the U.S. figures, researchers say they used data from sources including the COVID Tracking Project, the New York Times COVID Project, Census figures and CDC vaccination rate information. The tool was first rolled out last year in advance of our first pandemic Thanksgiving.

As of Tuesday, the map showed some of the highest risk areas for larger gatherings across the upper midwest as well as desert southwest.

Use the calculator below to see the risk of gathering where you live or click here to open it in a new window.

Holiday revelers are reminded that the best way to stave off the spread of coronavirus is to get fully vaccinated, wear masks and stay socially distant when gathering.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

5 tips to keep your family safe from COVID-19 on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is just a week away and COVID-19 is still a part of our daily lives, meaning it's important to take steps to keep your loved ones safe this holiday season. Health experts have issued guidance for the holidays, including mask recommendations and the urging of vaccinations...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Covid 19#Cdc#Weather#Covid#Wjw#Americans#Census
News 12

COVID-19 cases on the rise as most Americans plan Thanksgiving gatherings

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of November, which is raising concerns as many Americans plan to partake in Thanksgiving gatherings this year. According to Monmouth University, two-thirds of all Americans are planning Thanksgiving gatherings. The tri-state region has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

COVID Risk Assessment Tool for Holiday Travel

(Undated) -- What's the COVID risk for Thanksgiving get-togethers this year? It depends on where you are or where you're going. Georgia Tech has created an online COVID Risk Assessment Tool. People can check the area they're traveling to and the probability they will come in contact with someone with COVID. The probability changes based on how many people will be in a household or event.
TRAVEL
WHSV

COVID-19 safety reminders ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Now that everyone 18 and older can get their COVID-19 booster shot, the Central Shenandoah Health District is seeing more people jump back in line for theirs, especially as people get ready to be around family and friends for Thanksgiving. According to the CDC, the best...
SHENANDOAH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kciiradio.com

Consider Healthcare Risks Before Thanksgiving Gatherings

While some families may desire returning to pre-pandemic Thanksgiving traditions, health officials advise caution as Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalizations mirror this date a year ago. Most of the United States and all but two of Iowa’s counties are currently under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLWT 5

Layers of COVID-19 protection added for Thanksgiving gatherings

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving arrives this year along with a new surge in COVID-19 cases and many are using several layers of protection to stay safe. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing the numbers go up a little bit. hospitalizations are up,” said Hamilton County Health Department spokesman Mike Samet. The Gravity COVID-19 testing...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Knowridge Science Report

How best to protect yourself and others from COVID-19

In a new study from the University of Cambridge, researchers developed a new interactive graphic to help people decide what to do in everyday situations to protect themselves, and others, from COVID-19. Based on estimates provided by 26 international experts, it shows the different pathways that may be taken by...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs19news

UVA Health doctors on COVID-19 booster shots, Thanksgiving gatherings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major announcement on the booster shots came out shortly before the University of Virginia Health System's COVID-19 briefing Friday morning. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded eligibility for all adults 18 years of age and older who are at least six months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wrvo.org

Calculating COVID-19 risk for the holiday season

Going into the holidays, COVID-19 cases are going up in Central New York, from a higher baseline than ever before. That means people will be making a careful calculation before putting together their plans for the season. "Unfortunately, two years into this, we're still not out of that phase, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy