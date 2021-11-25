ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Nonprofit provides 230 Halal Thanksgiving meals to Afghan refugees

By Nadeen Abusada
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327KLP_0d6okhES00

While everyone is enjoying their turkeys with all the sides, one nonprofit ensured more than 200 meals for Afghan refugees who will learn about the American holiday while getting a taste of home.

If you walked in Kifaya’s Kitchen Thanksgiving morning, you’d find her and her daughters prepping cultural but a nontraditional Thanksgiving meal.

“I’m making rice, goat, chicken, fish and salad,” said Kifaya Mohammed who’s owned the restaurant for 8 years.

The reason she’d cook all of that food is that the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants reached out to three different restaurants to serve 200 meals to 60 different Afghan refugee families.

“There's Kifiyas kitchen here, which is a wonderful restaurant, Assad’s bakery, and an afghan women's collective organized by refugee response,” said Graham Ball with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

The meals are a mix of traditional Afghan, Somalian and Middle Eastern cuisine, all of which will be halal.

“Halal meals are prepared in a specific manner to be sensitive to Muslim refugees,” said Ball.

Alone with each hot meal, is a welcome note and some information about Thanksgiving.

For the Kifaya in the kitchen, this task is deeper than just a hot meal.

“They’re refugees so I wanted to help,” said Mohammed.

Mohammed actually feeds refugees regularly using her restaurant and any other means to help because she remembers what it was like when she first came to the states.

“In the beginning was very difficult. It was stressful. It was a new country with new food. I was not used to it.” she continued. “Even though there was hunger and a war going on back home. There were so many times that I just wanted to go back home because I know the people you know that culture.”

But over time she says, it got better. Mohammed came to the states on Nov. 30, 2006. Now she is just 8 days away before she makes 15 years in America. She continues to serve and help those who are just like her.

“When I hear about new refugees coming I feel their pain. I've been there so I want to be able to help them right now and I have the chance to help them,” said Mohammed said.

For most refugees brought in by USCRI, their first meal comes from Mohammed, and her message is always the same that touches people of multiple communities. She says "Welcome to the U.S.s in English, Arabic and Somalian.

If you'll like to donate or learn more about USCRI, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Afghan Refugees#Youtube Tv#Fire Tv#Charity#American#Somalian#Middle Eastern#Muslim
WKRC

Local nonprofits helping provide free holiday meals to community

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holidays aren’t always “merry” for hungry families and children. But local non-profits are working extra hard this holiday season to make sure those in need have food to eat. It was a well-oiled machine Thursday morning at the Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy. In partnership with the...
kezi.com

Afghan refugee family spends first American Thanksgiving in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.—There's a lot to be thankful for this year. Especially for one Afghan refugee family, who is now living in Eugene. Eugene attorney Bryan Boender finally had that thanksgiving meal he hoped for with his Afghan war buddy, Yasin, and their families. "To have my friend from Afghanistan and...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
WNCT

Lumberton businesses provide 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW)– Business owners in Lumberton joined together to donate more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals Thursday. Justin Herring, the owner of Top That Dessert Bar, said he wanted to put the event together after seeing families he knew lose the person who normally organized their Thanksgiving dinner. “Every day it’s like, ‘Rest in peace […]
News Enterprise

Community efforts seek to provide free Thanksgiving meals

Thanks to the efforts of local businesses, churches, individuals and nonprofits, several area families in need will be provided with free Thanksgiving meals this week. Today, Sign of the Dove Church in Radcliff will be providing more than 100 baskets filled with turkey, meat loaf and sides to area families through the church’s second Terry G. Dill Sr. Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway. The church has traditionally held a free in-person meal at the church since 1997, but operations have been modified due to COVID-19. The church hopes to once again host an in-person meal next year, according to Pastor Edward Palmer.
RADCLIFF, KY
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie nonprofit working to provide holiday meals to veterans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The holiday season is here and a Menomonie nonprofit is working hard to make sure veterans and their families can enjoy it. Vets Fighting Four Vets was founded in 2015 by Veteran Tony Falkner. The nonprofit focuses on veteran suicide, homelessness, and networking. During the season...
MENOMONIE, WI
news9.com

Tulsa Family Prepares Traditional Meals For Afghan Refugees Experiencing First Thanksgiving

A Tulsa family is making make sure Afghan refugees living in the city feel at home this Thanksgiving. They're preparing to hand out traditional meals to dozens of Afghan families. There are hundreds of refugees in Tulsa that are learning new American traditions like Thanksgiving. Jenny Diveley hopes that giving them a familiar, homemade meal bridges a cultural gap.
TULSA, OK
cbslocal.com

Chicago Women Restaurateurs Make Meals For Afghan Refugees

When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, some Afghan refugees escaped to Chicago. Now, they will spend their first Thanksgiving in the city – and the women restaurateurs’ coalition Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago is making sure everyone eats a good meal.
CHICAGO, IL
EatThis

Supply of These 2 Grocery Items Is Dwindling, Reports Say

Leaders of top supermarket chains met with the White House this week to address food shortages head-on. Ongoing issues with the supply chain are also causing delays, price increases, purchase limits, and more problems for grocery shoppers nationwide. At the same time, reports indicate that the supply of two grocery...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KWCH.com

Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 21-year-old Marky Jaquez has a rare skin condition commonly referred to as butterfly syndrome due to the skin being as fragile as a butterfly’s wings. Marky and his mom have been raising awareness on social media for years but now have more exciting projects in...
WICHITA, KS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy