ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CHP begins ‘maximum enforcement’ campaign during holiday weekend

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZm9K_0d6okgLj00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – California Highway Patrol officers Thursday continued increased operations throughout San Diego County and statewide to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violators, as part of the agency’s annual Thanksgiving weekend enforcement campaign.

The “maximum enforcement period” began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.

Outage map: 5,300 customers without power Thanksgiving morning

Over the period, all available CHP officers will be on duty, looking for unsafe driving practices, including seatbelt violations, speeding, distracted driving and signs of driving while intoxicated.

“Wherever you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, drive safely,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “When getting behind the wheel, make certain you and all your passengers buckle up before heading out, and remember to always avoid distractions.”

Comic-Con Special Edition COVID guidelines: What to know about mask, vaccine requirements

Thanksgiving weekend is considered one of the busiest travel times of the year, warranting the heightened enforcement, according to the CHP.

During the comparable period last year, the CHP arrested 868 motorists statewide on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and 33 people died on roadways throughout California, 14 of whom were not wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

LAPD pursuit ends with driver’s surrender in West Hills

The Los Angeles Police Department pursued the driver of a white pickup truck through Pacoima, Chatsworth and West Hills Wednesday evening, with the driver ultimately pulling over and surrendering on Chase Street in West Hills. Officer Mike Lopez confirmed that police believe the pickup has been stolen, but it remains unknown when it was stolen […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Distracted Driving#California Highway Patrol#Seatbelts#Covid#City News Service Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy