New York City, NY

Southern Tier percent positivity increases slightly, according to Gov. Hochul

By Tara Lynch
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WCkN_0d6oka3N00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Across New York, more than 92,000 vaccine doses were administered Tuesday, and 28 residents died on Tuesday. In the Southern Tier, there is a 5.13 percent positivity rate.

“Happy Thanksgiving New York – let’s continue to take care of ourselves and our neighbors, and keep our communities safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the tools to avert a spike in the numbers this winter: Get vaccinated. Get the second dose if you haven’t already. Get the booster if you’ve done both. And don’t forget to wear a mask in public indoor places.”


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 226,602
  • Total Positive – 8,388
  • Percent Positive – 3.70%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.84%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,583 (+3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 371
  • Patients in ICU – 509 (+11)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 246 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 214,246 (+361)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,343

    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,041

    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 29,439,755
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 92,720
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 700,307
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Monday , November 22, 2021 Tuesday , November 23, 2021 Wednesday , November 24, 2021
Capital Region 56.99 59.15 58.38
Central New York 52.48 51.78 50.24
Finger Lakes 64.29 64.77 64.33
Long Island 32.29 33.47 35.02
Mid-Hudson 24.01 24.32 24.78
Mohawk Valley 66.32 66.59 65.03
New York City 16.34 16.81 17.10
North Country 59.98 59.84 59.36
Southern Tier 61.90 61.45 61.88
Western New York 73.06 76.53 77.45
Statewide 33.87 34.64 34.94

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday , November 22, 2021 Tuesday , November 23, 2021 Wednesday , November 24, 2021
Capital Region 6.80% 7.04% 6.87%
Central New York 6.71% 6.48% 6.34%
Finger Lakes 8.57% 8.56% 8.56%
Long Island 4.20% 4.28% 4.39%
Mid-Hudson 2.95% 2.94% 3.08%
Mohawk Valley 7.64% 7.80% 7.76%
New York City 1.65% 1.67% 1.67%
North Country 7.23% 7.35% 7.73%
Southern Tier 4.97% 5.06% 5.13%
Western New York 9.72% 9.88% 9.77%
Statewide 3.81% 3.84% 3.84%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday , November 22, 2021 Tuesday , November 23, 2021 Wednesday , November 24, 2021
Bronx 1.60% 1.67% 1.64%
Kings 1.60% 1.56% 1.59%
New York 1.30% 1.29% 1.27%
Queens 2.03% 2.12% 2.13%
Richmond 2.48% 2.53% 2.54%

Yesterday, 8,388 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,674,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 33,929 153
Allegany 5,867 47
Broome 27,865 136
Cattaraugus 9,777 110
Cayuga 9,585 35
Chautauqua 14,614 123
Chemung 12,630 82
Chenango 5,452 26
Clinton 7,904 51
Columbia 5,600 32
Cortland 6,020 21
Delaware 4,282 28
Dutchess 37,627 80
Erie 122,293 858
Essex 2,927 20
Franklin 5,253 39
Fulton 7,678 39
Genesee 8,444 71
Greene 4,861 23
Hamilton 510 2
Herkimer 8,139 54
Jefferson 11,088 90
Lewis 4,125 24
Livingston 7,037 64
Madison 7,219 40
Monroe 96,018 563
Montgomery 7,027 30
Nassau 223,988 532
Niagara 28,121 207
NYC 1,126,580 1,626
Oneida 32,627 174
Onondaga 58,601 274
Ontario 11,437 73
Orange 61,473 210
Orleans 5,359 31
Oswego 13,890 94
Otsego 5,255 53
Putnam 13,013 16
Rensselaer 17,067 126
Rockland 55,139 83
Saratoga 24,009 186
Schenectady 19,020 98
Schoharie 2,615 12
Schuyler 1,876 18
Seneca 3,145 25
St. Lawrence 12,554 80
Steuben 12,197 138
Suffolk 252,799 746
Sullivan 9,393 69
Tioga 6,236 27
Tompkins 7,281 58
Ulster 18,785 84
Warren 7,070 86
Washington 6,456 86
Wayne 9,986 89
Westchester 147,370 193
Wyoming 5,166 43
Yates 1,953 10

Yesterday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,343. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
County New Deaths
Albany 1
Allegany 1
Broome 1
Cattaraugus 2
Chemung 2
Clinton 1
Dutchess 1
Erie 2
Kings 1
Livingston 1
Manhattan 2
Monroe 1
Nassau 2
Niagara 1
Onondaga 1
Orange 1
Queens 1
Rensselaer 2
Saratoga 2
Schenectady 1
Washington 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov , text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 20,857 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 9,953 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series
Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 796,133 802 715,883 282
Central New York 613,724 544 560,629 171
Finger Lakes 811,181 945 739,862 396
Long Island 2,000,796 1,303 1,774,948 726
Mid-Hudson 1,556,378 1,904 1,361,388 547
Mohawk Valley 308,170 309 283,055 125
New York City 7,164,872 13,473 6,369,892 7,087
North Country 286,246 227 255,563 91
Southern Tier 413,390 340 375,087 140
Western New York 890,272 1,010 804,235 388
Statewide 14,841,162 20,857 13,240,542 9,953

The COVID -19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

