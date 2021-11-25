Southern Tier percent positivity increases slightly, according to Gov. Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Across New York, more than 92,000 vaccine doses were administered Tuesday, and 28 residents died on Tuesday. In the Southern Tier, there is a 5.13 percent positivity rate.

“Happy Thanksgiving New York – let’s continue to take care of ourselves and our neighbors, and keep our communities safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the tools to avert a spike in the numbers this winter: Get vaccinated. Get the second dose if you haven’t already. Get the booster if you’ve done both. And don’t forget to wear a mask in public indoor places.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 226,602

– 226,602 Total Positive – 8,388

– 8,388 Percent Positive – 3.70%

– 3.70% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.84%

– 3.84% Patient Hospitalization – 2,583 (+3)

– 2,583 (+3) Patients Newly Admitted – 371

– 371 Patients in ICU – 509 (+11)

– 509 (+11) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 246 (+4)

– 246 (+4) Total Discharges – 214,246 (+361)

– 214,246 (+361) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28

– 28 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,343



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 46,343 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,041



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 29,439,755

– 29,439,755 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 92,720

– 92,720 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 700,307

– 700,307 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.6%

– 85.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2%

– 78.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

– 90.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%

– 80.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.8%

– 73.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.2%

– 66.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%

– 77.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Monday , November 22, 2021 Tuesday , November 23, 2021 Wednesday , November 24, 2021 Capital Region 56.99 59.15 58.38 Central New York 52.48 51.78 50.24 Finger Lakes 64.29 64.77 64.33 Long Island 32.29 33.47 35.02 Mid-Hudson 24.01 24.32 24.78 Mohawk Valley 66.32 66.59 65.03 New York City 16.34 16.81 17.10 North Country 59.98 59.84 59.36 Southern Tier 61.90 61.45 61.88 Western New York 73.06 76.53 77.45 Statewide 33.87 34.64 34.94

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday , November 22, 2021 Tuesday , November 23, 2021 Wednesday , November 24, 2021 Capital Region 6.80% 7.04% 6.87% Central New York 6.71% 6.48% 6.34% Finger Lakes 8.57% 8.56% 8.56% Long Island 4.20% 4.28% 4.39% Mid-Hudson 2.95% 2.94% 3.08% Mohawk Valley 7.64% 7.80% 7.76% New York City 1.65% 1.67% 1.67% North Country 7.23% 7.35% 7.73% Southern Tier 4.97% 5.06% 5.13% Western New York 9.72% 9.88% 9.77% Statewide 3.81% 3.84% 3.84%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday , November 22, 2021 Tuesday , November 23, 2021 Wednesday , November 24, 2021 Bronx 1.60% 1.67% 1.64% Kings 1.60% 1.56% 1.59% New York 1.30% 1.29% 1.27% Queens 2.03% 2.12% 2.13% Richmond 2.48% 2.53% 2.54%

Yesterday, 8,388 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,674,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 33,929 153 Allegany 5,867 47 Broome 27,865 136 Cattaraugus 9,777 110 Cayuga 9,585 35 Chautauqua 14,614 123 Chemung 12,630 82 Chenango 5,452 26 Clinton 7,904 51 Columbia 5,600 32 Cortland 6,020 21 Delaware 4,282 28 Dutchess 37,627 80 Erie 122,293 858 Essex 2,927 20 Franklin 5,253 39 Fulton 7,678 39 Genesee 8,444 71 Greene 4,861 23 Hamilton 510 2 Herkimer 8,139 54 Jefferson 11,088 90 Lewis 4,125 24 Livingston 7,037 64 Madison 7,219 40 Monroe 96,018 563 Montgomery 7,027 30 Nassau 223,988 532 Niagara 28,121 207 NYC 1,126,580 1,626 Oneida 32,627 174 Onondaga 58,601 274 Ontario 11,437 73 Orange 61,473 210 Orleans 5,359 31 Oswego 13,890 94 Otsego 5,255 53 Putnam 13,013 16 Rensselaer 17,067 126 Rockland 55,139 83 Saratoga 24,009 186 Schenectady 19,020 98 Schoharie 2,615 12 Schuyler 1,876 18 Seneca 3,145 25 St. Lawrence 12,554 80 Steuben 12,197 138 Suffolk 252,799 746 Sullivan 9,393 69 Tioga 6,236 27 Tompkins 7,281 58 Ulster 18,785 84 Warren 7,070 86 Washington 6,456 86 Wayne 9,986 89 Westchester 147,370 193 Wyoming 5,166 43 Yates 1,953 10

Yesterday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,343. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Chemung 2 Clinton 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Kings 1 Livingston 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 1 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Queens 1 Rensselaer 2 Saratoga 2 Schenectady 1 Washington 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov , text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 20,857 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 9,953 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 796,133 802 715,883 282 Central New York 613,724 544 560,629 171 Finger Lakes 811,181 945 739,862 396 Long Island 2,000,796 1,303 1,774,948 726 Mid-Hudson 1,556,378 1,904 1,361,388 547 Mohawk Valley 308,170 309 283,055 125 New York City 7,164,872 13,473 6,369,892 7,087 North Country 286,246 227 255,563 91 Southern Tier 413,390 340 375,087 140 Western New York 890,272 1,010 804,235 388 Statewide 14,841,162 20,857 13,240,542 9,953

The COVID -19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

