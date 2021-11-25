ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks try getting back on track vs. struggling Senators

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Egt9G_0d6ojmbs00

2021-11-25 18:27:39 GMT+00:00 - A season of streaks for the Anaheim Ducks finds the club hitting Thanksgiving trying to trim another lengthy slump when it hosts the Ottawa Senators on Friday afternoon.

A six-game winless stretch (0-3-3) was answered with eight straight victories for Anaheim, but the Ducks have followed up that run with three consecutive losses. The most recent defeat came on Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

It was a game defined by the power play, with Anaheim's Sonny Milano scoring twice with the man advantage. The Ducks, however, found themselves shorthanded on seven different occasions. Although the Avalanche scored on just one of those seven power-play chances, the Ducks' own offense was stifled by the lack of 5-on-5 time.

"Colorado did a good job of beating us at our own game," Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. "It was not a good gameplan to play 14 minutes without one less guy on the ice. It disrupts our flow, leaves our best players on the bench and taxes our penalty killers."

The Ducks allowed only 16 opposing power plays during the entirety of their eight-game win streak, but have had to kill 12 penalties over their last three outings. Anaheim's penalty-kill unit has been solid throughout, holding opponents scoreless on 25 of those 28 chances.

On the flip side, the Senators have been one of the NHL's worst at killing penalties. Ottawa has allowed at least one power-play goal in 12 of 17 games.

That weakness hurt the Senators again on Wednesday, as Nick Bonino's power-play goal with 31 seconds remaining in the second period allowed the San Jose Sharks to tie the score. From there, San Jose scored three unanswered goals in the third period for a 6-3 win over Ottawa.

The Senators, who are also on a three-game losing streak, are 1-8-1 over their last 10 contests.

Wednesday's result was "definitely a frustrating one," captain Brady Tkachuk said, especially after Ottawa scored two quick goals to take the lead in that second period.

"We controlled the play pretty well I thought, for the first 40 (minutes)," Tkachuk said. "Whenever you go from down to up ... we just wanted to keep rolling. But we just made a couple of mistakes tonight that cost us."

Tkachuk had a goal and an assist against the Sharks for his second consecutive two-point game.

Matt Murray stopped 23 of 27 shots on Wednesday, dropping to 0-5-0 in six starts. Despite this tough record, Murray might still be the Senators' best option in net, as Filip Gustavsson and Anton Forsberg have also struggled this season.

John Gibson stopped 31 of 36 shots on Wednesday, with 11 of those saves coming while shorthanded. Gibson has started each of the Ducks' last eight games and 16 of team's 20 games this season, but backup Anthony Stolarz would get the call Friday should he need a breather.

Due to an upper-body injury, Adam Henrique made an early departure from the Ducks' 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday. Henrique missed the Colorado game after being sent back to Anaheim for further examination.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Senators to start Anton Forsberg vs. Ducks, Matt Murray scratched

The Ottawa Senators will start Anton Forsberg against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, head coach D.J. Smith confirmed. Filip Gustavsson will be the backup for Forsberg as Matt Murray was scratched from the lineup. The move comes after Smith singled out the team's goaltending performance against the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
dallassun.com

Ducks cap back-to-back set with game vs. rested Knights

Following a rare three-day midseason break, the Vegas Golden Knights begin a brief two-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. The injury-plagued Golden Knights enter the contest in fifth place in the Pacific Division, three points behind the third-place Ducks, who come in off a 5-4 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Bonino
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Sonny Milano
Person
Dallas Eakins
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Adam Henrique
Person
Filip Gustavsson
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Anaheim Ducks#The Ottawa Senators#The Colorado Avalanche#The San Jose Sharks
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
atlanticcitynews.net

Devils fight to get back on track vs. streaking Lightning

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, but the New Jersey Devils are not in the most festive of moods after Thursday night's disappointing outcome. After squandering their best opening effort in a long time and eventually receiving no points to show for it, the Devils will try to boost their holiday spirits in Saturday's matinee clash with the host Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Stumbling Jets look to get back on track vs. Blue Jackets

Should the Winnipeg Jets need something to hang their hats on heading into Wednesday's clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets to kick off a three-game road trip, they simply need to look at their own history. With their 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, the Jets are on...
NHL
theahl.com

Frost getting his development back on track

Morgan Frost did not make the Philadelphia Flyers out of training camp. And it is fair to say that Frosty was not exactly “a jolly, happy soul.”. But a shoulder injury with the Flyers in the second game of the 2020-21 season and then the subsequent surgery left the 2017 first-round draft pick a bit rusty. Playing barely two games in about 20 months can do that.
NHL
bostonnews.net

Skidding Sabres aim to get back on track vs. Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres look to snap a four-game losing streak on Friday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens, who have won just once in 10 road games this season (1-8-1). Buffalo sports a 5-5-1 record at home, including a season-opening 5-1 victory over Montreal. But the Sabres have been leaking goals since starting netminder Craig Anderson went down with an upper-body injury following a 5-3 loss at San Jose on Nov. 2.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators placing Matt Murray on waivers after scratching goalie vs. Ducks

After Matt Murray was a healthy scratch on Friday against the Anaheim Ducks, the Ottawa Senators will be placing him on waivers on Saturday, head coach D.J. Smith confirmed. "We want him to get going, he'll be on waivers today and if someone picks him up he will get an opportunity there," Smith told Sens TV. "If he doesn't, he'll likely go down to Belleville and get an opportunity to play and get his game back.
NHL
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Clippers get back on track against Pistons

LOS ANGELES — Are these Clippers morning people?. Sluggish in early starts last season, on Friday, the Clippers played – and won – their second of 10 matinee contests this season and second of three in this four-game span. (They’ll be back for another 12:30 start against the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors (16-2) on Sunday.)
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy