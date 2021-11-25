ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Singer O’Donnell fills the air Saturday

By Editorials
The Lima News
 6 days ago
Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell is slated to perform Saturday night at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center in Lima.

LIMA — Sounds of the Emerald Isle will fill the air Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Daniel O’Donnell, an Irish singer and songwriter who croons Irish folk and country tunes, comes calling with his Christmas & More concert at 7:30 p.m. It marks the first time he will perform at the venue located at 7 Town Square.

He is expected to draw patrons from Allen County and far beyond, thanks to his universal appeal, according to Carmen Cecala-Wells, development coordinator for the Veterans Memorial Civic Center Foundation.

“We are so pleased to have such a great entertainer come to our community,” she said.

O’Donnell has sold more than 10 million records worldwide and is known for such classics as “Danny Boy,” “My Dongegal Shore,” the inspirational “Footsteps” and the pop hit “I Just Want to Dance with You.”

He also became a household name — particularly in his homeland — by appearing in and hosting a plethora of television shows.

Now 59 years old, O’Donnell has earned numerous honors, including Irish Entertainer of the Year Award in 1989, 1992 and 1996.

Ticket prices range from $39, $59, $69 to $99 and can be purchased by visiting bit.ly/DanielODonnell2021 or calling the Civic Center box office at 419-224-1552.

Reach James Luksic at 567-242-0399.

