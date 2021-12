Senior Maddi Banks of Ole Miss softball and senior Ahmad Young Jr. of the Ole Miss track & field team will be among 26 other current and former Southeastern Conference student-athletes participating in the 2021 SEC Career Tour, held November 30 to December 2 in Atlanta. This marks the fifth year the Conference has invited student-athletes from each of its institutions to participate in the career tour leading up to the SEC Football Championship Game. The event was held virtually in 2020.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO