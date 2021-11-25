ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

AP Source: Rangnick talks with Man United over manager’s job

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Manchester United is in talks with...

localnews8.com

primenewsghana.com

Today's top sports stories: Ralf Rangnick to take over as Manchester United interim manager, Let's not rush Afena-Gyan, NBA roundup... plus more

Catch up on some of the sports stories you may have missed on Primenewsghana. Ralf Rangnick has reached an agreement with Manchester United to become their interim manager. Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says AS Roma prodigy Felix Afena-Gyan should not be rushed into the senior national team set up.
SOCCER
The Independent

Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia impress Manchester United in talks over interim manager’s job

Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia have impressed Manchester United officials in initial talks over an interim manager.The Old Trafford hierarchy have been conducting talks this week, with football director John Murtough leading the discussions. Although it had been felt United might push for Mauricio Pochettino to take over quickly as permanent manager, the club are intent on pursuing a temporary coach so they can make a more considered decision for the future.Some sources maintain that the Old Trafford executives are no longer as convinced by Pochettino as had been made out, and that the true top target remains Ajax’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
punditarena.com

Man United reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager

Ralf Rangnick to take Man United interim role. Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become the club’s interim manager until the end of May. The Athletic reports that Rangnick has agreed a six-month deal, followed by two further years in a consultancy role. Ralf Rangnick is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Today's top sports stories: Ballon d'Or comes off tonight, Rangnick appointed as Man United interim manager, GAA lifts indefinite suspension on Martha Bissah ... plus more

Catch up on some of the sports stories you may have missed on Primenewsghana. 2021 Ballon d'Or winners will be announced today, Monday, November 29 at at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris. Manchester United has confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim manager until the end...
SOCCER
Norman Transcript

Rangnick, German soccer's 'Professor,' hired by Man United

As the pioneer of a high-intensity pressing game adopted widely across Germany, Ralf Rangnick was an inspiration for coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel who have gone on to be successful at two of England’s biggest soccer teams. At the age of 63, Rangnick is heading to the English...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
ESPN

Man United talk to ex-Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde over interim role - sources

Manchester United have held discussions with former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde about the possibility of becoming interim manager, sources have told ESPN. United began their search for a short-term appointment to take the team until the end of the season on Sunday after dismissing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Valverde, who led Barca to LaLiga titles in 2018 and 2019 before leaving in January 2020, is one of the names in the frame along with former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and ex-RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick.
PREMIER LEAGUE

