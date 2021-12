Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week and mentioned his love for Christmas music. "The Tribal Chief" even mentioned a funny story of blasting Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" in his car while dropping his daughter off for school as a way to playfully embarrass her. USA TODAY writer Doug Rush tweeted out that clip on Friday while writing that he wants to see Reigns and The Usos perform Carey's hit song on an upcoming episode of SmackDown, which managed to get a reaction from Carey herself.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO