On the Move: Brandyn Graham

By Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandyn Graham joined Infinity Marketing as a media coordinator. In this role, he...

On the Move: Matt Smith

Matt Smith joined J.M. Cope, a construction company headquartered in Rock Hill, as vice president of the Upstate market. He will serve in the company’s Greenville office. Smith has over 25 years of experience.
On the Move: Nicole Tankelewicz

Nicole Tankelewicz joined Crawford as a public relations senior account executive. She brings six years of public relations experience to the Crawford team. Her background includes work with a variety of clients in the sports marketing, food and beverage, and hospitality industries. Tankelewicz most recently served as communications manager with...
Black, Mann & Graham LLP

163 workers and 222 in the U.S. This private document preparation service, mortgage law compliance and loan fulfillment services company is based in Flower Mound. The company says it has prepared more than 1 million residential mortgage document packages since its founding. Workers say:. “I have been working with BMG...
Disney names Arnold to succeed Iger as chairman

Walt Disney Co.'s board of directors on Wednesday said it has elected Susan Arnold to succeed Robert Iger as chairman, effective Dec. 31. Arnold, a 14-year member of the Disney board, previously was an operating executive at equity investment firm The Carlyle Group from 2013 to 2021. Before that, she served as president of global business units at Procter & Gamble Co. from 2007 to 2009.
Customer care giant Transcom picks Greenville for North American expansion

Global service solutions provider Transcom Worldwide AB selected Greenville to launch its North American network, the company announced Dec. 1. Transcom uses artificial intelligence, the latest technologies and highly-trained service teams to provide customer care, sales, tech support and credit management services on a global basis in 33 different languages, according to information provided in the announcement.
Garth Graham Is Up Next On The Mortgage Leadership Outlook

On Wednesday, December 1, Garth Graham, senior partner from the STRATMOR Group will be joining the next upcoming episode of Mortgage Leadership Outlook. On Wednesday, December 1, Garth Graham, senior partner from the STRATMOR Group will be joining the next upcoming episode of Mortgage Leadership Outlook, hosted by Andrew Berman.
Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Joor Integrates Vntana, Hot Topic Taps Signifyd

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
Commonwealth Fusion Systems raises $1.8 billion to build energy fusion machine

Commonwealth Fusion Systems LLC said Wednesday it drew in $1.8 billion in private funding to build and operate SPARC, which the Cambridge, Mass., company describes as the world's first commercial fusion energy machine. Tiger Global Management led the round, with with participation by new investors including Bill Gates, Coatue, DFJ Growth, Emerson Collective, Footprint Coalition; Google ; Jimco Technology Fund, and John Doerr. Other investors include JS Capital, Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Senator Investment Group; also current investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, The Engine, Eni , Equinor Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures; Future Ventures, Hostplus, Khosla Ventures, Lowercarbon, Moore Strategic Ventures; as well as Safar Partners, Schooner Capital, Soros Fund Management LLC, Starlight Ventures, Temasek and others.
KYOCERA AVX invests in VC firm Good Growth Capital

KYOCERA AVX, a manufacturer of advanced electronic components, announced Nov. 29 it invested in Good Growth Capital (GGC), a venture capital firm with offices in Charleston and Boston. GGC has invested in the medtech, data science, green tech and hard science industries. Its portfolio includes:. Home-based and AI-enabled diagnostics. Orthopedic...
How On Won on All Fronts to Become the 2021 Brand of the Year

On Nov. 30, On will be honored as Brand of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue about its stellar performance. On was a mainstay in headlines throughout 2021. But the brand believes this is simply the culmination of all the work it has put in since its inception. Marc Maurer, co-CEO of On, told FN this month, “We’ve had huge growth every year, we’ve added tons of people every year and we’ve made On a much better place to work. “This was the kind of year where you feel...
On the Move: Stinson Woodward Ferguson

Stinson Woodward Ferguson was selected for the inaugural class of the Sustainability Leadership Initiative, a six-month program created by Sustain SC and the Furman University Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities. She is an attorney with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd. Ferguson is also a Ten at the Top board member and serves...
7 interior design trends to watch in 2022

The new year is just around the corner, and as residents across the Triangle look forward to 2022, the top interior design trends for the coming year are already surfacing. Trends caused by Covid-19 quarantines are still influencing what will happen in 2022 and likely won’t be passé any time in the foreseeable future.
