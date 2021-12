Several people have questioned the recent media decision to refer to a man allegedly driving through a crowd of people in Waukesha as a "crash." Suspect Darrell Brooks was charged last week with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly plowing his SUV through crowds of Christmas parade goers, according to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office. After a sixth child victim was reported, prosecutions announced more charges that are currently pending.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO