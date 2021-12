This article was first published as the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. It wasn’t just the BYU football team that went undefeated in November. So did women’s soccer and volleyball and the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The soccer team is in the NCAA Final Four playing Santa Clara this week, and who knows when Mark Pope and his Cougars will lose another game after climbing to No. 12 in the national rankings, the highest poll jump in history by a BYU team this early in the season.

