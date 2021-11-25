ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Waukesha Co. Exec praises ‘heroic’ parade response

By Kyle Jones
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdeUf_0d6ohJ8V00
Mourners take part in a vigil following the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Waukesha Co. Executive Paul Farrow praised those who responded after an SUV struck and killed six people at a parade Sunday.

In a Thanksgiving message Thursday, Farrow expressed gratitude for the blessings of life.

“The reports of how people responded to the chaos Sunday night are nothing short of heroic,” Farrow said.

Farrow said that the community remains in mourning.

“Make sure to focus on cherishing your loved ones,” Farrow said. “And please take the time to pray for the people in our community that are hurting from this terrible tragedy.”

If you are looking for ways to support the victims of Sunday’s tragedy, you can find a list of efforts here.

