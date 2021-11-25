ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessie J reveals she suffered a pregnancy loss after choosing to ‘have a baby on my own'

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Jessie J says she's "heartbroken" after suffering a pregnancy loss.

The "Bang Bang" singer, 33, opened up about coping with her loss in an emotional Instagram post after she was told her unborn child "no longer (had) a heartbeat" earlier this week.

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying… 'how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,' " Jessie J wrote Wednesday. "By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…after going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat."

Jessie J explained that she "decided to have a baby on my own," because "it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short." She shared a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test: "To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."

But now, she said the "sadness is overwhelming" after the loss.

Jessie J diagnosed with Ménière’s disease after going 'completely deaf' in right ear

"This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know," Jessie J wrote. "I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment."

She continued: "Im still in shock… It’s the loneliest feeling in the world."

Despite the traumatic experience, Jessie J followed through with a scheduled concert Wednesday night as a way to cope, "not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best."

"My soul needs it. Even more today," she wrote. "I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way."

More: Chrissy Teigen on her 'gut-wrenching' year and the stigma surrounding infertility

Jessie J acknowledged that she has joined a club that no one asked to be a part of.

"Millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse," she wrote. "I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t."

Jessie J joins a growing list of stars, including Chrissy Teigen, Duchess Meghan, Hilaria Baldwin , Christina Perri, Meghan McCain and Catelynn Lowell , who have shared their grief to help change the stigma, secrecy and shame surrounding pregnancy loss and miscarriages.

'She's been so kind': Chrissy Teigen says Duchess Meghan reached out after she lost baby Jack

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jessie J reveals she suffered a pregnancy loss after choosing to ‘have a baby on my own'

