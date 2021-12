Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday that Democrats are weighing what to do about Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado in connection with anti-Muslim comments she made about a colleague in the House. “We’re considering what action ought to be taken,” said Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, at a briefing with reporters. Hoyer would […] The post U.S. House Dems mull how to address Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim remarks appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO