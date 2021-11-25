31-year-old Keayette Wilkens, 52-year-old Angela Wilkins and 10-month-old Jacon Wilkens dead in a crash (Gramercy, LA) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Keayette Wilkens, 52-year-old Angela Wilkins and 10-month-old Jacon Wilkens, all from LaPlace, lost their lives following a multi-vehicle wreck in St. James Parish.

The fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place just after 5 p.m. on US Highway 61, south of I-10 in St. James Parish. The early reports showed that Keayette Wilkens and her two passengers, Angela Wilkins and Jacon Wilkens, were heading north on US Hwy 61 in a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze while a 2021 Kia Telluride was going south on US Hwy 61.

