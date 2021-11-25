ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Fairness Act reaches Gov. DeWine's desk as coronavirus cases climb

By By Jim Provance / The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbLfZ_0d6ogjZO00

COLUMBUS — As coronavirus cases climb again in Ohio, a bill has reached Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk that would ensure that state government cannot again order one business to shut down during a health emergency while allowing a competitor that has been deemed “essential” to keep its doors open.

“All businesses are deemed essential with this bill...,” said Rep. Jon Cross (R., Kenton), who sponsored House Bill 215 with Rep. Shane Wilkin (R., Hillsboro).

“We can't be picking winners and losers,” Mr. Cross said. “All businesses are essential. All employees are essential.”

The Ohio Senate recently voted unanimously to send the bill to Mr. DeWine's desk. Spokesman Dan Tierney said he will sign it.

House Bill 215 passed the House by a vote of 77-17 in May and is a rare example of strong bipartisan support for a measure designed to clip the future powers of a governor and his administration during a health emergency such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The bill is supported by business groups like the National Federation of Independent Business and Ohio Council of Retail Merchants.

In future emergencies, the so-called “Business Fairness Act” would allow a business to remain open as long as it uses the same safety precautions to protect its workers and customers that are used by a competitor that was deemed “essential” and was allowed to keep operating.

It is aimed at decisions by government to close smaller specialty stores while allowing competing large box-stores like Walmart to stay open because they also sell food, supplies or other “essential” products that Ohioans need during a health emergency.

A similar bill passed the House last session but went nowhere in the Senate after Mr. DeWine raised objections. Democrats have generally defended the Republican governor's powers during a health emergency, opposing other GOP-backed bills allowing lawmakers to undo or revise such orders.

But, with the economic shutdown now in the rearview mirror, many in the minority broke with the governor on this one.

Businesses argued that much more is known now about how to prevent spread of the virus than when the economic shutdown was ordered in March, 2020 and that personal protective equipment such as face masks that were once in short supply are now widely available.

Ohioans also have access to multiple vaccines that have proven effective in preventing serious illness. Most new hospitalizations and deaths these days are among the unvaccinated.

“I'm glad we got it done,” Mr. Cross said. “It's about the future, making sure we send a strong message that, if one starts a business here in Ohio, they and their employees can understand that they will stay open and have their jobs. That's a good economic message to send.

“Businesses are making decisions about where they want to grow, and I think this is a good economic development message,” that regardless of a pandemic, Ohio will remain open for business,” he said.

Mr. DeWine has shown no inclination to reimpose a lockdown on businesses and other activity despite subsequent surges in coronavirus infections that eclipsed the wave that led to his first order.

The state's health director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, has warned that Ohio may already be in the early stages of a new surge of the delta variant as infection rates have been on the rise in recent weeks going into the holiday season and winter months.

Comments / 0

 

Local health systems to require vaccinations for employees

After resisting a vaccine mandate for months, the threat of losing federal funding has prompted local health systems to require coronavirus vaccinations for employees. ProMedica, Mercy Health, and McLaren Health Care will all require employees to be vaccinated to meet the requirements issued Nov. 5 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The guidelines require coronavirus vaccinations for workers in most health-care settings, including hospitals and health systems that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs.
TOLEDO, OH
ODOT looks to fill snowplow-driver jobs

KENTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will hold a hiring fair in Kenton this week to try to fill seasonal snowplow-driver vacancies in six northwest Ohio counties, including two openings in Hancock County.
KENTON, OH
Editorial: Use the tools on use of force

The new use-of-force database provides the public with the information needed to make sound decisions on police reform. With only 200 agencies participating, though, that’s not a good take on the statewide numbers. The participating agencies cover about 25 percent of the state population.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Editorial: No filter required

The mayor is sticking to his plan to fight violence, which in large part is gun violence. At the same time, he’s silencing one of the leaders of that program. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz should let JoJuan Armour speak.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo, OH
