Targeted drug combo unprecedented against highly aggressive brain tumors

Brain tumors are the leading cause of cancer-related death in children. Tazemetostat is an FDA-approved enhancer of zeste homolog (EZH2) inhibitor. To determine its role in difficult-to-treat pediatric brain tumors, we examined EZH2 levels in a panel of 22 PDOX models and confirmed EZH2 mRNA over-expression in 9 GBM (34.6"‰Â±"‰12.7-fold) and 11 medulloblastoma models (6.2"‰Â±"‰1.7 in group 3, 6.0"‰Â±"‰2.4 in group 4) accompanied by elevated H3K27me3 expression. Therapeutic efficacy was evaluated in 4 models (1 GBM, 2 medulloblastomas and 1 ATRT) via systematically administered tazemetostat (250 and 400"‰mg/kg, gavaged, twice daily) alone and in combination with cisplatin (5"‰mg/kg, i.p., twice) and/or radiation (2"‰Gy/day Ã— 5 days). Compared with the untreated controls, tazemetostat significantly (Pcorrected"‰<"‰0.05) prolonged survival times in IC-L1115ATRT (101% at 400"‰mg/kg) and IC-2305GBM (32% at 250"‰mg/kg, 45% at 400"‰mg/kg) in a dose-dependent manner. The addition of tazemetostat with radiation was evaluated in 3 models, with only one [IC-1078MB (group 4)] showing a substantial, though not statistically significant, prolongation in survival compared to radiation treatment alone. Combining tazemetostat (250"‰mg/kg) with cisplatin was not superior to cisplatin alone in any model. Analysis of in vivo drug resistance detected predominance of EZH2-negative cells in the remnant PDOX tumors accompanied by decreased H3K27me2 and H3K27me3 expressions. These data supported the use of tazemetostat in a subset of pediatric brain tumors and suggests that EZH2-negative tumor cells may have caused therapy resistance and should be prioritized for the search of new therapeutic targets.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO