Targeted drug combo unprecedented against highly aggressive brain tumors

By Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
ScienceBlog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of two targeted cancer drugs showed unprecedented, “clinically meaningful” activity in patients with highly malignant brain tumors that carried a rare genetic mutation, according to a clinical trial report by investigators from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The drug combination, which blocked an overactive cell-growth signaling pathway, shrank tumors...

