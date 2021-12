The emergence of the new omicron variant of coronavirus has prompted public concern around the world and sent scientists racing to examine its potential impact.So far more than 150 infections of the omicron variant have been detected in more than a dozen countries across the world, with the highest number — 77 cases — reported in South Africa.In an address from the White House on Monday, US president Joe Biden said omicron is a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic” while urging people to keep getting their vaccines and booster shots.The heavily mutated variant, whose scientific name is...

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO