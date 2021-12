Last year, the U.S. FDA approved Tepezza (teprotumumab) to treat thyroid eye disease, a rare condition where the muscles and fatty tissues behind the eye become inflamed, causing the eyes to be pushed forward and bulge outwards. What's especially exciting about this new treatment is that it can spare some people from having to undergo surgery, as it's the first and only prescription drug for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. A new study presented November 15 at AAO 2021, the 125th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, shows that even patients with mild inflammation can experience a reduction in eye bulging.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO