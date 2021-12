(Ventura, CA) — Ventura County health officials say the fear of exposure to the coronavirus may have resulted in the rise in cancer cases. Some doctors throughout the region believe more county residents are being diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. The number of new patients at the cancer center serving Saint John’s hospitals in Oxnard and Camarillo went up 20-percent since March 2020. Health care officials say — early during the pandemic — people avoided hospitals and clinics for fear of exposure to COVID-19. They add the missed healthcare may have resulted in cancers and other serious medical conditions going undetected until it was too late.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO