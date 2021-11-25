ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare Crawley Moves On With New Man, Who Is He?

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeff Dye proved he has a thing for reality television blonds with his latest partner. The comedian had a brief relationship with Kristin Cavallari after her divorce from football player Jay Cutler. They weren’t shy about PDA but sources said they kept it casual. While Cavallari moved on it...

