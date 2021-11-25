Clare Crawley Moves On With New Man, Who Is He?

Dear Joooooooooohhhhhhnnnnn, we can see it all now. Week-Two Guy John Hersey, from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, has addressed the criticism of his relationship with the newly single vibrator queen. Hersey took to Reddit to post his “Notes app apology” letter, stating that, “Katie and I developed an incredible and deep friendship over the last half year or so. The circumstances by which this friendship formed was a series of crazy, random, and coincidental events.” Despite how “omg so random” their new friendship was, Hersey clearly states that the couple was “ALWAYS platonic” during her engagement to Blake Moynes. He addresses that “the timeline seems fast and messy,” but he fell “helplessly for his best friend.” The messiness of the timeline seems eerily similar to the John Mulaney/Olivia Munn saga, where fans tried to piece together the timeline of how it all happened.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO