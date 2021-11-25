ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Runners Give Thanks For Family, Health At 5K In Maple Grove

By Marielle Mohs
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — This day is all about giving thanks.

And that’s exactly what people were doing Thursday morning as they got ready for the Giving Thanks 5K in Maple Grove.

Nearly 200 people started their Thanksgiving morning with a 5K run around Arbor Lake.

In just a measly 14 degrees, these people bundled up in costumes and turkey hats and went for three laps around the lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSSX6_0d6ofkPu00

(credit: CBS)

This is called the Giving Thanks 5K, so WCCO asked the runners what they’re thankful for this year.

“Well, I’m really grateful to be with family, and we’re having more family at our home today, so that’s — everybody’s so happy about that this year,” Patty Carlson said. “And that we’re healthy.”

“Well, I closed on a house two days ago, and I get to celebrate with my family,” Arthur Hopwood said. “And once again, everybody gets together on this joyous occasion.”

“Just grateful that my family has been healthy through this whole thing,” Jeanne Fox said, “and that I’m able to communicate with them today. We won’t see each other.”

This is the 15th year of the Giving Thanks 5K. Last year, it was canceled because of the pandemic.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Northern Express Holiday Experience Opens In Excelsior This Friday

EXCELSIOR, Minnesota (WCCO) — A first-of-its-kind holiday event is coming to the Twin Cities this year, called the Northern Express. It is a large holiday village full of displays, events, vendors, food, and drinks. There may not be snow on the ground but a new immersive holiday event happening in Excelsior this year is meant to give families the feeling of being at the North Pole. Wynne Reece is the creative vision behind the Northern Express. She fondly remembers going to the eighth-floor Christmas display at Dayton’s as a child. “I’ve actually had the idea for a pretty long time,” she said. “When...
EXCELSIOR, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Teen Wins $100K Scholarship In Minnesota’s COVID Vaccine Incentive Program

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A Plymouth student is Minnesota’s first $100,000 scholarship winner. The office of Gov. Tim Walz says Kaitlyn Knutson received the good news Tuesday. She entered the “Kids Deserve a Shot!” incentive program after getting her COVID-19 vaccine this fall. “I chose to get vaccinated because it allows me to be with my friends and family without having to really worry about COVID as much as before,” Knutson said. “It also allows me to get to play the sport I love, hockey, while being safe.” Kaitlyn Knutson (credit: Office of Gov. Tim Walz) There will be three more drawings. Kids ages 12 to 17 can enter through Dec. 13. The announcement comes amid the spread of the Omicron variant, which has now been confirmed in 20 countries since South Africa first reported it last week. Dutch health leaders announced Tuesday that the variant was spreading in Western Europe even earlier than that. There are still no confirmed Omicron cases in the United States. Scientists say it will take a few more weeks to figure out how well the vaccines will protect against it.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Creeps Down; 100 New Deaths Logged Over Holiday Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid concerns over the newly-discovered Omicron variant, health officials Wednesday reported 3,580 new COVID-19 cases and 100 more deaths. The high number of newly-reported deaths is due to a backlog over the holiday weekend. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total number of people who have been infected to 915,942. There have been 10,427 reinfections, and 9,482 cumulative deaths attributed to the virus. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate stands at 10.4%, while the daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 75.2. As of Monday, 356 intensive care beds in the state were occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 1,206 non-ICU beds. As it stands, 70% of Minnesotans 5 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Some 7,857,144 vaccine doses have been administered, including 1,000,000 booster shots.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S. Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘I Got A Second Chance’: Sioux Falls Father Of 5 Gets Double-Lung Transplant After COVID Damage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Sioux Falls father is thankful for what he calls a second chance at life. COVID-19 ravaged Nathan Foote’s lungs. A double-lung transplant was his only hope. He had that life-saving surgery in Minnesota last spring. Nathan has become familiar with the inside of a doctor’s office. He travels from his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis every three to four weeks for a checkup on his new lungs. “Breathing tests, got to do that every time I come back up here, blood test,” Nathan said. It’s a welcome trip...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maple Grove, MN
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
CBS Minnesota

‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) —  The newest strain of COVID-19 has now been identified in the United States with a case in California. Scientists believe the fast-spreading Omicron variant could be the most contagious strain yet. WCCO looked into how researchers at the University of Minnesota are on the lookout for Omicron. It’s been a rocky couple of years for students at the University of Minnesota with the COVID-19 virus on campus. “It takes a toll as in if you pay too much attention to it, you won’t be able to be able to focus in school, you will be paranoid going into your classes,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Schools To Extend Winter Break Due To Ongoing COVID Strain

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — The state’s second largest school district is extending its winter break due to the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Paul Public Schools called off classes for Dec. 20 and 21 to give students a full two-week break. The district encouraged families to use the time to get vaccinated or the booster shot. At a special board meeting Monday night, St Paul Public Schools superintendent Joe Gothard talked about the challenge of keeping schools adequately staffed during the pandemic. “One of the busiest days, on a Friday last month, we had 300 absences in our District 13,” he said. Gothard...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Campus Alert: Person Shot In Leg In Cedar-Riverside Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of Minnesota alert says one person was shot in the leg on Tuesday evening in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. According to officials, the shooting took place at the intersection of 20th Avenue and Riverside Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. A person in a black or dark blue minivan shot at a different person sitting in a car, before driving off east on Riverside Avenue, the alert says. Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S. Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

SPPS Adds 2 Days To Winter Break, Citing Stress Of Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Public Schools announced Monday it will add two days to its winter break. Instead of starting Wednesday, Dec. 22, winter break will begin after classes end on Friday, Dec. 17. Superintendent Joe Gothard said the days were added to “acknowledge the stress and challenges both families and staff are facing due to the pandemic.” The district’s child care program, Discovery Club, will operate on Monday, Dec. 20, but not the following day. Extracurriculars and athletics will occur on both days. The district said April 15, which was previously scheduled as a professional development day for staff, will now be a digital learning day to make up for the winter break change.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S. Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Give Thanks#The Runners#Thanksgiving#Wcco#Covid#Disputes Woman
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Collections come in all shapes and sizes, and a southern Minnesota man has one that is beyond impressive. Steve Miner is proud owner of one of the largest Hamm’s Beer collections in the entire country, but that isn’t all he’s known for. Miner might live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it’s the Land of Sky Blue Waters that caught his eye. That’s the Hamm’s beer slogan, and every inch of his home is chock full of ice cold collectibles. “This is one of the first Hamm’s cans actually, this is 1935,” said Miner while holding a vintage...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘A Very, Very Rare Opportunity’: 13 Minnesota Air National Guard Members Return Early Ahead Of Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirteen Minnesota Air National Guard members are home in time for the holidays after serving overseas in Kuwait. They arrived Wednesday morning at the National Guard Base at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Tech. Sgt. Brandon Dahl, who returned a month-and-a-half early, was greeted by his wife, Beth, who didn’t seem to want to let go. “It’s quite a surprise to be home for Christmas and get to spend the holidays together,” Tech. Sgt. Dahl said. These airmen have seen a lot of active duty the past two years, including working in Minneapolis and St. Paul during the riots after George Floyd’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tickets For 2022 Minnesota State Fair Now On Sale

FALCON HEIGHTS, MINN. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday announced that pre-fair discount admission tickets for the 2022 fair are now on sale. The pre-fair discount price is $13 and tickets are available via print-at-home or mobile download delivery options. Fairgoers can also get a paper ticket mailed to them for an additional fee. Tickets for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair are on sale now! 🎟️ Get yours (and a few for stocking stuffers 🎅): https://t.co/bvfqHQ7Ib0 pic.twitter.com/bXPplauXDO — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) December 1, 2021 There is a limit of 12 tickets per order. Click here for more information. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state fair was canceled in 2020 and returned this year, with about 150 vendors skipping out on the fair due to the continued pandemic and staffing shortages.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S. Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police at MSP Airport broke up a large fight at Terminal 2 late last week. The altercation broke out late Friday night between two groups who had just arrived from Orlando, Florida, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “In addition to fisticuffs, some of the individuals threw stanchions and broke chairs,” a commission spokesperson said. Bloomington police were called to assist, and the fight was broken up. MAC said there were minor injuries, but no one was hospitalized. The fight is being investigated, and MAC said charges are possible.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S. Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Minnesota

MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For 30 years, the Minnesota Assistance Council For Veterans has been working to end veteran homelessness. The nonprofit organization provides services including housing, employment and legal aid. It address the reasons for veterans’ homelessness in order to create sustainable housing opportunities. The task of finding veterans in need and getting them the resources needed have been challenging during this past year because of COVID-19. MACV and its community partners are working harder than ever to overcome obstacles to help as many veterans as possible. “I think there are 284 Veterans on the list today,” MACV’s Neil Loidolt said. The organization has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Adds Edibles To List Of Eligible Cannabis Options For Patients

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those using medical marijuana in Minnesota will now be allowed a new option: edibles. The state announced Wednesday that infused items like gummies and chews would be given approval starting at the beginning of next August. “Expanding delivery methods to gummies and chews will mean more options for patients who cannot tolerate current available forms of medical cannabis,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. The law already allows for pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and lozenges. Smokable cannabis was already approved, and will begin in March. At the same time, no new conditions for being prescribed marijuana were...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Foo Fighters Seek New Mpls. Venue After They Say Huntington Bank Stadium Denied COVID Safety Measures

Originally published Nov. 30, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hours after announcing Huntington Bank Stadium as a stop on their upcoming tour, Foo Fighters say they’re looking for another venue. In a statement posted to Twitter, the band said the stadium refused “to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.” “We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show,” the band said. WCCO reached out to the University of Minnesota, which operates Huntington Bank Stadium. Officials said that the school’s on-campus policies related to vaccines...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Truck Driver Killed In Carver County Rollover Crash

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A Wisconsin truck driver was killed in a crash in Carver County Monday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the truck was going through a roundabout on Highway 7 at County Road 10 when it rolled over, killing the driver. He was a 62-year-old from Maiden Rock, Wisconsin. The state patrol says no other people were involved.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S. Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S.

HOPKINS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Two fights in two weeks at Hopkins High School has parents and administrators working together to bring safety back to school. The latest brawl happened last Monday. Some staff members were injured while helping break up a fight between four students. A plan is now in place to ensure students have a healthy learning environment. Administrators say the fight took place around the same time students planned a sit in to protest the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict and injustices in the judicial system. It’s believed the fight was not related to the protest. Parent Kevin White is among a group...
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate On A Downward Trend, But Still Above 10%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With federal teams now in place to help Minnesota’s taxed hospital systems, the state’s health department reports that there have been 12,632 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported, as the health department did not update the data during the holiday break. The MDH says details of newly reported deaths will resume Wednesday. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate has ticked down another notch, currently sitting at 10.6% from a recent peak of 11%. That’s still, however, above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%. There are also a reported 75.6...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

State Trooper, Driver Hurt In Inver Grove Heights Crash

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper and a driver were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Inver Grove Heights. The trooper had pulled off onto the shoulder of Highway 52 just north of Interstate 494, with their emergency lights on, when a driver struck their squad car. (credit: MnDOT) Both the trooper and the driver were taken to Regions Hospital with injuries that aren’t life threatening. The state patrol is investigating.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S. Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Rain, Wintry Mix Expected During Overnight Hours

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last day of November will feature above-average temperatures and the chance of a wintry mix in the evening and overnight hours. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor reports that the high temperature will be 43 in the Twin Cities for Tuesday, with partly sunny conditions for most of the day. In the later evening, rain showers begin moving into the state and a wintry mix is expected more so in the northern region of Minnesota, impacting cities like Grand Rapids and Duluth. Less than an inch of snow is expected for western Wisconsin and areas north of Brainerd in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy