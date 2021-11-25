Runners Give Thanks For Family, Health At 5K In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — This day is all about giving thanks.

And that’s exactly what people were doing Thursday morning as they got ready for the Giving Thanks 5K in Maple Grove.

Nearly 200 people started their Thanksgiving morning with a 5K run around Arbor Lake.

In just a measly 14 degrees, these people bundled up in costumes and turkey hats and went for three laps around the lake.

This is called the Giving Thanks 5K, so WCCO asked the runners what they’re thankful for this year.

“Well, I’m really grateful to be with family, and we’re having more family at our home today, so that’s — everybody’s so happy about that this year,” Patty Carlson said. “And that we’re healthy.”

“Well, I closed on a house two days ago, and I get to celebrate with my family,” Arthur Hopwood said. “And once again, everybody gets together on this joyous occasion.”

“Just grateful that my family has been healthy through this whole thing,” Jeanne Fox said, “and that I’m able to communicate with them today. We won’t see each other.”

This is the 15th year of the Giving Thanks 5K. Last year, it was canceled because of the pandemic.

More On WCCO.com :