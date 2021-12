Overall: This rider has a solid leg, but I would like to see a softer arm. Leg: The stirrup is too far back on her foot—I’d love to see it right on the ball of her foot. But the angle of the stirrup is correct, and her heel is down. She has nice contact with her calf, and her knee is in contact with the saddle but relaxed.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO