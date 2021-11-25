ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

 7 days ago

ROME (AP) — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of...

ENTERTAINMENT
Austrian lockdown extended through Dec 11 as planned

BERLIN (AP) — Austria's lockdown has officially been extended until Dec. 11 as planned amid signs that the measures are helping to bring down a sky-high coronavirus infection rate. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slovakia eyes bonus to boost vaccinations for 60 and overs

BRATISLAVA, SLovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government has proposed a plan to give people 60 and older a 500-euro ($568) bonus if they get vaccinated against COVID-19, the finance minister said …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
PUBLIC HEALTH
German leaders, in transition, meet to mull virus measures

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met Thursday with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
Discover Mag

Evidence Shows Humans May Have Introduced Now-Extinct Wolf to the Falkland Islands

A fossil warrah skull found at Spring Point Farm on West Falkland. The skull is housed at the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust. (Credit: Kit Hamley/Inside Science) (Inside Science) — An unknown population of humans that left few traces on the landscape of the Falkland Islands may have brought large fox-like dogs still present when Europeans first visited the archipelago in the late 17th century.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

