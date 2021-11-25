ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suicide Bomber Targeting Security Convoy Kills 8 in Mogadishu

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least eight people were killed and 17 were wounded Thursday in a suicide car bombing targeting a security convoy near a school in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. "A deafening, huge blast sent plumes of smoke into the sky, shocked us and forced us to run and duck behind walls," said one...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanssun.com

Al-Shabab Militants Claim Somalia Suicide Bombing Aimed at UN Convoy

MOGADISHU - Al-Shabab terrorists in Somalia have claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a U.N. convoy in the capital, Mogadishu, Thursday during morning rush hour that killed at least eight people and wounded 17. An Al-Shabab spokesman told Reuters news agency the suicide car bombing Thursday was aimed at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
shorelinemedia.net

Explosion in Somali capital Mogadishu kills at least eight

Witnesses say there was a large explosion next to a school during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu. People are still searching for bodies in the wreckage. So far, 8 have been confirmed dead, with many more injured. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Deadly ISIS suicide bombings target Uganda's capital city

At least three people are dead and dozens injured following suicide bombings in Uganda's capital city, Kampala, on Tuesday. The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for the attacks, which took place near a government building and police headquarters. BBC News senior broadcast journalist Patience Atuhaire joins CBSN from Kampala with the latest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mogadishu#Somalia#Suicide Bombing#Somali Service#The United Nations#U N#Voa Somali#Andalus#Islamist#African Union
The Independent

Sativa Transue: Boyfriend arrested in hotel bathrobe for allegedly beating US tourist to death at Mexico resort

The boyfriend of a woman from Washington, found dead in her Cancun hotel room, has been arrested for her murder. Sativa Transue, 26, and her boyfriend Taylor N, 31, were vacationing for the Thanksgiving holiday in Cancun, Mexico.A hotel worker found her inside her room on 27 November and called 911 to report an unconscious woman. According to the Mexican police, Transue was killed the previous night, on 26 November. Her boyfriend had been drinking and allegedly beat her to death, reported Law & Crime. The motive has not yet been ascertained.A Twitter account linked to the Cancun law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

MEXICO CITY — A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years. Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said in a statement that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Without women and aid, Afghan economy will collapse, UN warns

When Maryam went shopping in Kabul this week after several weeks cooped up at home, the Afghan mother was shocked to discover food prices had doubled -- or even tripled -- at the market's well-stocked vegetable stalls. "It's very expensive, it's clearly visible," the 52-year-old, who lost her job after the Taliban returned to power in August, told AFP. On Wednesday, a United Nations report said Afghanistan and its population of roughly 40 million people have suffered an "unprecedented fiscal shock" since the Taliban takeover and the decision by the international community to withdraw billions in humanitarian aid. The report predicts an economic contraction of around 20 percent of GDP "within a year, a decline that could reach 30 percent in following years".
WORLD
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

After Taliban takeover, Afghan girls lose childhood, freedom, and future

Last week, a 10-year-old Afghan girl experienced the end of her childhood. Fatima, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was not wearing a head covering when she left her home to purchase bread for her family, according to an associate of the U.S. nonprofit organization Flanders Fields, which is providing for Afghan allies abandoned by the State Department. For her immodesty, local Taliban beat Fatima so severely that she lost control of her bladder.
AFGHANISTAN
theaviationgeekclub.com

US Navy F/A-18 pilot tells the story of when a Hornet used a 500-pound LGB to kill a lone terrorist scrambling across a gorge in Afghanistan

From October 2001 to August 2021, US Navy F/A-18s Hornet and Super Hornet strike fighters provided around-the-clock battlefield coverage in the Afghanistan Theater of operations, where they were also tasked for some unusual missions. The McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) F/A-18 Hornet was designed for aircraft carrier duty and was the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands marched in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month.Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government. Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated earlier this month under military oversight in a deal that many in the pro-democracy movement oppose. Since the generals seized power on Oct. 25 and rounded up more than 100 civilian government figures, protesters have repeatedly taken to...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy