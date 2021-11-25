Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: MNTNU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and will trade under the ticker symbol “MNTN.U” beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols “MNTN” and “MNTN WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO