ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 24 November 2021 Kvika banki hf. („the Company“) announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provision IV of the Company‘s Articles of Association...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $350M of Class A Common Stock at $53 to $46

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (the "Company" or "RRR") (NASDAQ: RRR) today announced that it commenced a "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer to purchase up to $350,000,000 in aggregate purchase price of its issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a "Share," and collectively, the "Shares"), or such lesser aggregate purchase price of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not greater than $53.00 nor less than $46.00 per Share to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer is being made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (MNTNU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: MNTNU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and will trade under the ticker symbol “MNTN.U” beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols “MNTN” and “MNTN WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Share Capital#The Board Of Directors#The Register#Streetinsider Premium#Isk#Icelandic
StreetInsider.com

IGE+XAO: Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the registered capital on 30 November 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Société Anonyme with capital of 5,021,866.85 euros. SIRET: 338 514 987 000 76 – VAT number: FR 783.385.149.87. Regulated information. Statement regarding the total number of shares and voting rights composing the...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Macy's (M) Q3 EPS Tops Consensus, Raises FY Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Macy's (NYSE: M) reported Q3 EPS of $1.23, better than the analyst estimate of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.44 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.2 billion. Comparable sales up 37.2% on an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Chegg (CHGG) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Guidance Misses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $174.54 million. GUIDANCE:. Chegg sees Q4 2021 revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “NFNT.U” beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “NFNT” and “NFNT WS,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. For: Nov 30 Filed by: Donegan Michael C

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On November 30, 2021, the reporting person received 115,000 shares of issuer common stock in settlement of...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (ROCAU) Prices 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ROCAU) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units, at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Stock Soars on Early Omicron Testing Data

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) are up nearly 9% after the company said that preliminary data shows that its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Axis Capital (AXS) Announces $100M Share Buyback; Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) today announced the Company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICA For: Nov 15 Filed by: Winkler Agnieszka

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Restricted shares granted pursuant to Issuer's 2014 Amended and Restated Stock Incentive Plan which vest as to...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Weaver Amy E

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Groupon, Inc. For: Nov 30 Filed by: Schmitz Damien

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares withheld...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy