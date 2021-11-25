ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WATCH: ‘Wimpy Kid’ balloon gets snagged on tree during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

By NBC News Channel
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Df2c0_0d6of5VU00

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade returned this year without a hitch.

However, disaster was averted by some quick-thinking balloon handlers as the wimpy kid balloon became entangled in tree branches at the start of the parade route.

CAUGHT ON CAM: Thieves cut hole in roof of Best Buy, steal Apple merchandise

You can see a few branches caught some of the ropes as the large balloon passed by.

Crews acted fast, directing the balloon handlers who were able to lower the balloon and free it before hitting the actual route.

Not an easy task – this balloon is 56 feet high, weighs 280 pounds and requires 90 handlers!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
southernthing.com

Here's how to watch the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take the streets of Manhattan on Nov. 25, marking the return of a tradition beloved by families across the country. If you can’t handle real Southern pecan pie, step aside. November 17 | 2017. There's nothing quite as Southern as pecan pie.
CELEBRATIONS
WFLA

WFLA

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy