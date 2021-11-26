Aurora Police: Argument Led To Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old Boy, Injured Former Greenwood Village Police Officer

UPDATE: Video Shows Fatal Shooting Between Teen And Ex-Officer In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Wednesday night, Aurora Police Department responded to a shooting that led to the death of a 17-year-old boy in a neighborhood in southeast Aurora.

According to an Aurora PD tweet , police responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of S. Addison Way after a call came in about it around 10:30 p.m. A caller reported two people had shot each other.

In an update Thursday, police confirmed a 17-year-old boy and a 36-year-old man, who is a former officer with Greenwood Village Police Department, were both found with gunshot injuries. Both were taken to the hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead. The 36-year-old is expected to live.

According to the APD press release, it is believed that there was an argument between the adult and a group of teenagers, after alleged careless driving through the neighborhood. At some point during the argument, both the adult and teenager involved pulled out guns and fired shots at each other.

APD said the former officer is not currently employed by any other law enforcement agencies.

The name of the 17-year-old will be released by Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after he has been positively identified and his next-of-kin notified.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous.