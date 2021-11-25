ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (knee) also out vs. Bills

The New Orleans Saints will be without their top two running backs Thursday night as Mark Ingram also has been ruled out of the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills .

Saints coach Sean Payton told Fox Sports earlier Thursday that Ingram will join Alvin Kamara on the sidelines with a knee injury. Ingram, who had been listed as questionable for the game, was limited in practice Wednesday.

The Saints (5-5) are expected to feature a backfield of Tony Jones and Ty Montgomery against the Bills (6-4).

It will be Kamara’s third straight missed game with a knee injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AK1QO_0d6oecJt00 Also Read:
NFL waiver wire pickups: Top targets for Week 12 fantasy action

Kamara initially was hurt during a loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 7. He has 530 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to go with 32 receptions for 310 yards and four scores through the air in eight games.

Ingram rushed for a season-best 88 yards on 16 carries in last week’s 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles . He has 205 yards and one touchdown on 45 carries and also has caught 17 passes for 132 yards in four games since joining the Saints.

Jones has 79 yards rushing in five games this season. Montgomery has just 13 yards rushing and 54 receiving yards.

New Orleans also ruled out offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder) is questionable.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

–Field Level Media

