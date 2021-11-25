ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
78th annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Dinner happening Thursday

By Victoria Balderrama
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
Thursday at Sokol Hall on Kostoryz Drive, organizers and volunteers will be distributing a full Thanksgiving Day dinner for the 78th annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Dinner.

Organizers and volunteers say they started preparations on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The Joe Salem Thanksgiving meal has been happening for 78 years with the help of sponsors and volunteers.
They say usually 500 people enjoy a full dinner that includes a turkey leg, green beans, mashed potatoes and some dessert.

Last year was the first time they did a drive-thru distribution because of COVID-19 and this Thanksgiving they will continue to do that.

"All our cars will line up in the parking lot. We do ask that people that come to pick up a plate do remain in their vehicles and we will pass out tickets for the amount of people that are in the cars," said event organizer, Lisa Saenz.

Plates will be distributed from 12pm to 2pm.

Vehicles can line up starting at 11am. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles to receive a ticket.

