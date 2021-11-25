ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry let Andrew Wiggins dunk on him while yelling Karl-Anthony Towns

By Mark Haynes
 6 days ago
San Francisco, CA – Ever since the Minnesota Timberwolves game Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is playing terrific basketball. He’s averaged 23.3 points per game since scoring his season-high 35 points against his former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns. In that game, he had two posterizing dunks over his former...

