The Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills is a far more intriguing game now than it was even just a few short weeks ago. The Colts were 1-4, and the season was in jeopardy. The Bills were 4-1 and looked like the most dominant force in nature, let alone football. Since Week 6, the Colts are 4-1, and the Bills are 2-2 (including a loss to the hapless Jaguars). Who holds the advantage heading into this early Sunday afternoon matchup?

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO