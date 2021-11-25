ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers to honor Hall of Famer Charles Woodson at halftime

By James Groh
 6 days ago
The Green Bay Packers will honor Hall of Famer Charles Woodson during halftime of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Woodson will get his Hall of Fame ring during the ceremony.

He was a corner back and safety for the Packers for seven seasons. During that time he recorded 38 interceptions and 15 passes defensed. He was voted to four consecutive Pro Bowls, was the 2009 defensive player of the year, and he helped the Green and Gold win Super Bowl XLV.

Woodson holds the franchise record for pick-sixes with nine touchdowns.

He joined the league in 1998 with Raiders. He played with them for eight seasons before joining the Packers in 2006. He played in Green Bay until until the 2013 season. Woodson went back to Oakland for three more years before retiring in 2015.

